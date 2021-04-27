Bilawal Demands Account After Judge Isa Confirms





KARACHI:

Welcoming the recent judgment on Judge Qazi Faez Isa’s petition for review, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Tuesday that the PTI government’s attempt to “blackmail, intimidate and harass an honorable judge of the Supreme Court failed ”.

The Supreme Court – with a majority of 6 to 4 – on Monday allowed the petitions for review filed against its order of June 19, 2020 asking the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to conduct an investigation into the foreign properties of family members of Justice. Is a.

With the verdict, Judge Isa – who is set to become Chief Justice of Pakistan – was upheld allegations made in a June 2020 presidential referral that the highest court judge was at fault by not disclosing not the foreign assets of his family members his declaration of wealth.

Also read: Justice Isa unhooked, finally

“It was an assault on the entire justice system,” Bilawal said in a statement released here.

The head of the PPP also demanded accountability for those in the PTI government “who were part of this conspiracy”. He said the process of accountability must begin with Prime Minister Imran Khan, who he said started this reference with the misguided intention of attacking the Supreme Court and tried to send a message of fear to all independent judges in the country.

“Attacks on justice are the hallmark of dictatorships. President Arif Alvi has acted as the Prime Minister’s accomplice in this illegal and unconstitutional attack and has therefore lost any moral right to remain in office and must resign immediately, ”he said.

The PPP chief also accused the Prime Minister’s aid to accountability Shahzad Akbar and Justice Minister Farogh Naseem of having acted “maliciously and in bad faith to threaten the judiciary” and demanded that they are immediately removed from their posts and that an independent investigation be opened against them. “The entire episode is a scathing indictment of this government, its intimidation tactics and its disregard for the rule of law,” he argued.

Read more: Judge Isa blames oath violators for separation from East Pakistan

The PPP, Bilawal said, has always been a steadfast supporter of a strong and independent judiciary, even when the party has historically been the victim of judicial killings and unfair treatment for three generations. “The PPP has always defended constitutional supremacy and has never resorted to intrigue or attacks on the judiciary.”

The rule of law and not the rule of men is the cardinal principle of democracy and the PPP will always be at the forefront of defending judicial independence, constitutional supremacy and democracy, he said.

The PPP president also called on the government to start respecting democratic standards and to end “its campaign of victimization of the judiciary, the political opposition, the media and all critical and dissenting voices”.

When the order was announced on Monday, Judge Isa was present in the courtroom with members of his family. He thanked God for the victory. Lawyers and journalists also congratulated him.

Emotional scenes were seen in the courtroom with tears of happiness shining in the eyes of Judge Isa’s wife, Sarina Isa, and daughter Sahar Isa.

Seasoned lawyers believe Judge Isa’s real test will begin and all eyes will be on him to see how he proceeds in matters related to the PTI government. A government official hoped that Judge Isa, while deciding cases, would have no personal grudges against an executive authority.

