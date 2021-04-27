Former Trump Aides quotes MLK in class-action lawsuit alleging racism





The Biden administration’s distribution of stimulus funds to “socially disadvantaged farmers and ranchers” illegally discriminates against whites, according to a lawsuit filed by a new legal group linked to former President Donald Trump.

America First Legal, launched in April by former Trump senior adviser Stephen Miller and former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, among others, filed the lawsuit Monday in federal court in Fort Worth, Texas , on behalf of State Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller. The lawsuit challenges the Biden administration’s definition of who qualifies as “socially disadvantaged.”

“The Department of Agriculture interprets this phrase to include African Americans, Hispanics, Native Americans, Alaskan Natives, Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders,” the complaint states. “But white farmers and ranchers are not included in the definition of ‘socially disadvantaged farmers and ranchers’, making them ineligible for assistance under these federal programs.”

The lawsuit is America First Legal’s first and is notable because Trump battled claims he was racist, as did Miller, who crafted many of the administration’s more anti-immigrant policies. It can also ignite culture wars by equating claims of racism against whites with the nation’s long history of prejudice against racial minorities.

“Equality of rights before the law” is “the cornerstone” of the Constitution, according to the complaint. “These are the principles engraved in our founding documents, for which we fought on the battlefields of our nation, enshrined in the Gettysburg address and delivered from the steps of the Lincoln Memorial by Martin Luther King.

The Agriculture Ministry did not immediately return an email requesting comment.

The proposed class action seeks a court order finding that the administration’s plan violates the Civil Rights Act of 1964 by discriminating “Irish, Italians, Germans, Jews and East Europeans.”

Before he’s here, it’s on the Bloomberg terminal.

LEARN MORE

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos