China besieged by Chinese-born woman’s Oscar win in awkward timing

China celebrated that Chinese-born filmmaker Chloe Zhao became the first non-white woman to win an Oscar for Best Director, but her historic success may be an irritant to the Communist Party accused by Western countries to violate human rights and stifle democracy.

On Sunday, the road movie “Nomadland” won the award for best film at the 93rd Academy Awards in Los Angeles and Zhao became the first Asian woman to win the award for best director, at a time when tensions between China and its rivals like the United States have escalated.

Best Picture Award winners Chloe Zhao (right) and Frances McDormand for “Nomadland,” pose in the press room at the Oscars on April 25, 2021, in Los Angeles. (Pool / Getty / Kyodo)

Although foreign media reported that President Xi Jinping’s leadership views Zhao’s Oscar victory as a sticky situation, the Communist Party hailed her achievement in its spokesperson, saying she was well influenced by the culture. Chinese.

The main issue at stake for China is not that Zhao receives the award, but an apparent attempt by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to use him as a “political symbol” to correct his public image as than an institution with a male majority and massively white. say foreign affairs experts.

China has felt “uncomfortable” with the Oscars because it believes Zhao’s victory would not only benefit the organizer of the award, but would cause more democratic nations to take a harsh look at political behavior of the Communist Party, a diplomatic source said in Beijing.

The Global Times, a tabloid affiliated with the ruling party, quoted Xiao Fuqiu, a Shanghai-based film critic, on Monday as saying that Zhao’s victory at the Oscars and other international film awards “shows that his talent is great. and must be greeted “.

“She should definitely be recorded by history, and she set a good example to encourage many Chinese filmmakers to pursue their artistic dreams,” Xiao told the newspaper.

Noting that Zhao in her acceptance speech touched on classical Chinese philosophical ethics, Xiao said that she was showing “the positive influence of Chinese culture” and “would gain more support among Chinese moviegoers.”

The Global Times, however, lambasted the Oscars for trying to win the hearts of moviegoers around the world by playing the “political correct” and “diversity” cards in reaction to the previous hashtags, “OscarsSoWhite” and “OscarsSoMale”.

Shi Wenxue, a Beijing-based film critic, was quoted by the newspaper as saying, “Chloe Zhao’s win for Best Director has many aspects, the biggest highlighting the Oscar’s ‘political correctness.’ is the first non-white woman to win the award. “

Foreign media, meanwhile, reported that Beijing was keen to block reports of Zhao’s Oscar victory because it had made controversial remarks against the Chinese government in the past.

In an interview with a film magazine in 2013, Zhao said that his homeland was “a place where there are lies everywhere.” She has come under fire in China after the comments aired online following her Golden Globes victory in February.

Social media posts on Zhao and “Nomadland” were reportedly removed by Chinese authorities from Weibo, the Chinese equivalent of Twitter.

Asked Monday whether the government had imposed restrictions on information about Zhao’s Oscar victory, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin did not please reporters, saying only, “This is not a diplomatic question “.

China has been at odds with the United States as well as its security allies, including Japan, over its allegations of human rights violations in far west Xinjiang, the crackdown freedoms in Hong Kong and security concerns in and around Taiwan.

Stephen Nagy, associate professor at Tokyo International Christian University, said Zhao’s Oscar victory presented “a potential loss of face for the Communist Party in its 100th anniversary celebrations.”

Hollywood actors have recently had a “reputation for championing causes that respect Beijing’s red lines,” he said.

Ms. Zhao’s tremendous achievement follows a track record of silencing praise from the international community when they run counter to political and historical narratives promoted by the Chinese government such as Chinese author Liu’s Nobel Prize. Xiaobo in 2010, ”Nagy said.

Liu, an outspoken Communist Party critic, died in 2017 of liver cancer while serving an 11-year prison term for his involvement in drafting a manifesto calling for an end to the one-party rule in China and peaceful democratic reform.

The high-level democracy activist was unable to attend the Peace Prize award ceremony in Oslo, Norway because he was being held in prison.

Zhao was born in Beijing in 1982 and moved to Britain as a teenager. After earning a bachelor’s degree in politics from Mount Holyoke College in Massachusetts, she studied film production at New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts.

As a result of Zhao’s controversial statements against the Communist Party, the release of “Nomadland,” which tells the story of nomads in pickup trucks in the United States, was effectively banned in China.

Shi was quoted by the Global Times as saying that since Nomadland strongly showcases the director’s personal style and focuses on social issues in the United States, he may not capture the interest of Chinese moviegoers.

