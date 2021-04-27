Susi slammed for asking Jokowi to raise 4 levels of KRI Nanggala crew rank





Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – Former Minister of Marine Affairs and Fisheries Susi Pudjiastuti on the extraordinary promotion of 53 TNI soldiers who died in KRI Nanggala-402 reap the controversy. Through this tease, Susi asked President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) to raise the rank of fallen soldiers from 2 to 4 posthumous levels. Susi believed that Jokowi was the Supreme Commander and President of the Republic of Indonesia. “Dear Mr. President, an extraordinary promotion does not have to be a single level. As Supreme Commander, Mr. President can rise from two to four levels of his current rank,” Susi tweeted on Tuesday (04/27/ 2021). Recently, Rudi Valinka, the owner of the @kurawa account, criticized the teasing and ruled that Susi did not understand the rules regarding posthumous promotion. “Dear Susi, you better delete this tweet, Ma’am, I won’t feel good if you are being bullied again. Try to ask again about the rules of the posthumous promotion of all heroes in Indonesia and even around the world. I don’t know if the President of North Korea could be able to do that, ”Rudi tweeted. Previously, President Jokowi ensured that the state bestowed awards in the form of promotion to a higher level for the dedication and sacrifice of 53 Kencana Shark soldiers who died in the tragedy of the sinking of the KRI Nanggala-402 in the Bali waters. “The state will award a promotion to a higher level and Bintang Jasa Jalasena for the dedication and sacrifice of the best soldiers,” Jokowi said at a press conference, quoted by Presidential Secretariat YouTube, on Monday (26/4 / 2021). The Jalasena Star is a sign of honor given to members of the Indonesian Navy in the military field who demonstrate extraordinary ability, wisdom and service beyond the call of duty without prejudice to their primary duties. In addition, the Head of State also conveyed his sincere condolences and prayed that the souls of fallen soldiers will be given the best place alongside God YME. Dear Mr. President, an extraordinary promotion does not have to be a level. As Commander-in-Chief, the President can raise from 2 to 4 levels, starting from their current rank ????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????? https://t.co/eJUc6RitVn – Susi Pudjiastuti (@susipudjiastuti) April 27, 2021 Watch the featured video below: quality content

