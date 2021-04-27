Turkey hopes better ties with Cairo and Riyadh will break isolation

ISTANBUL Turkish talks with Egypt next week could forge renewed cooperation between separate regional powers and help efforts to end the war in Libya, President Recep Tayyip Erdogans spokesman said.

Relations have been strained since the Egyptian military overthrew a Muslim Brotherhood president close to Turkey in 2013 in what Ankara called a military coup.

Recently, however, Turkey has started working to rebuild ties with Egypt and the Arab Gulf states, trying to overcome the differences that have left Ankara increasingly isolated in the Arab world.

Intelligence chiefs as well as foreign ministers of the two countries have been in contact and a Turkish diplomatic mission will visit Egypt in early May, Erdogans spokesman and adviser Ibrahim Kalin said in an interview.

Given the realities on the ground, I think it is in the interest of both countries and the region to normalize relations with Egypt, he said.

In a gesture to Cairo last month, Turkey called on Egyptian opposition television stations operating in its territory to moderate criticism of Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi, the former military leader who overthrew the Brotherhood. Muslim Mohamed Morsi.

Egypt welcomed the move, but has been publicly cautious about Turkish calls for better relations between the two countries which have also supported rival sides in the Libyan conflict.

The rapprochement with Egypt will certainly improve the security situation in Libya, as we fully understand that Egypt has a long border with Libya and that this can sometimes pose a threat to the security of Egypt, Kalin said.

He said Turkey would discuss security in Libya with Egypt and other countries, where a United Nations-backed transitional government took over last month.

But despite a UN call for all foreign forces to leave the country, Kalin said Turkish military officers and allied Syrian fighters would stay.

We have an agreement that is still in effect with the Libyan government, he said, referring to a 2019 agreement that paved the way for a decisive Turkish intervention in favor of the Tripoli-based government.

Appease the Saudis

Along with its Egyptian initiative, Turkey has sought to improve ties with Saudi Arabia, an Arab Gulf heavyweight, which was put in crisis by the 2018 murder in Istanbul of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Last year, Saudi businessmen approved an unofficial boycott of Turkish goods in response to what they called hostility from Ankara, which reduced the value of Saudi-Turkish trade by 98%.

We will also look for ways to mend the relationship with a more positive agenda with Saudi Arabia, Kalin said, adding that he hoped the boycott could be lifted.

In a marked change of tone, he praised the trial in Saudi Arabia which last year convicted eight people between the ages of seven and 20 for the murder of Khashoggis.

At the time, Ankara said the verdict fell short of expectations and urged Saudi authorities to cooperate with Turkey, where a trial in absentia of 20 Saudi officials was underway despite only three sessions having been held. held since July.

Erdogan said in 2018 that the order to kill Khashoggi came from the highest levels of the Saudi government.

They had a tribunal. Trials have taken place, Kalin said. They made a decision so that we respect that decision.