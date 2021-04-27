Politics
Turkey hopes better ties with Cairo and Riyadh will break isolation |
ISTANBUL Turkish talks with Egypt next week could forge renewed cooperation between separate regional powers and help efforts to end the war in Libya, President Recep Tayyip Erdogans spokesman said.
Relations have been strained since the Egyptian military overthrew a Muslim Brotherhood president close to Turkey in 2013 in what Ankara called a military coup.
Recently, however, Turkey has started working to rebuild ties with Egypt and the Arab Gulf states, trying to overcome the differences that have left Ankara increasingly isolated in the Arab world.
Intelligence chiefs as well as foreign ministers of the two countries have been in contact and a Turkish diplomatic mission will visit Egypt in early May, Erdogans spokesman and adviser Ibrahim Kalin said in an interview.
Given the realities on the ground, I think it is in the interest of both countries and the region to normalize relations with Egypt, he said.
In a gesture to Cairo last month, Turkey called on Egyptian opposition television stations operating in its territory to moderate criticism of Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi, the former military leader who overthrew the Brotherhood. Muslim Mohamed Morsi.
Egypt welcomed the move, but has been publicly cautious about Turkish calls for better relations between the two countries which have also supported rival sides in the Libyan conflict.
The rapprochement with Egypt will certainly improve the security situation in Libya, as we fully understand that Egypt has a long border with Libya and that this can sometimes pose a threat to the security of Egypt, Kalin said.
He said Turkey would discuss security in Libya with Egypt and other countries, where a United Nations-backed transitional government took over last month.
But despite a UN call for all foreign forces to leave the country, Kalin said Turkish military officers and allied Syrian fighters would stay.
We have an agreement that is still in effect with the Libyan government, he said, referring to a 2019 agreement that paved the way for a decisive Turkish intervention in favor of the Tripoli-based government.
Appease the Saudis
Along with its Egyptian initiative, Turkey has sought to improve ties with Saudi Arabia, an Arab Gulf heavyweight, which was put in crisis by the 2018 murder in Istanbul of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
Last year, Saudi businessmen approved an unofficial boycott of Turkish goods in response to what they called hostility from Ankara, which reduced the value of Saudi-Turkish trade by 98%.
We will also look for ways to mend the relationship with a more positive agenda with Saudi Arabia, Kalin said, adding that he hoped the boycott could be lifted.
In a marked change of tone, he praised the trial in Saudi Arabia which last year convicted eight people between the ages of seven and 20 for the murder of Khashoggis.
At the time, Ankara said the verdict fell short of expectations and urged Saudi authorities to cooperate with Turkey, where a trial in absentia of 20 Saudi officials was underway despite only three sessions having been held. held since July.
Erdogan said in 2018 that the order to kill Khashoggi came from the highest levels of the Saudi government.
They had a tribunal. Trials have taken place, Kalin said. They made a decision so that we respect that decision.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]