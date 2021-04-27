Boris Johnson defends Welsh MP who ‘hit a young intern’





Boris Johnson has defended action against a Welsh Tory MP who made advances on a 21-year-old intern even after making it clear to her that she had mental health issues. Delyn MP Rob Roberts has faced allegations of WhatsApp messages sent to a young intern and her behavior towards an employee of Parliament. He allegedly asked the intern to “have fun” with him and commented on her “nice legs”. BBC reported First, the woman reportedly told Mr Roberts that she has mental health issues, but he persisted in saying: I was just thinking about fun times Maybe if you thought about it too, this might help you. help. Later in the exchange, the MP told the intern that he “might be gay but I enjoy … fun times” Earlier this month, an internal Conservative Party investigation concluded into the incident with a Conservative Party spokesperson saying: The investigation into Rob Roberts is over. Rob Roberts’ conduct was found to be unacceptable under the Partys Code of Conduct and he was severely reprimanded. Mr Roberts apologized for his behavior and was instructed to undergo training in safeguarding and protecting social media. “ Wales Matters brings the best of WalesOnline’s coverage on politics, health, education, current affairs and local democracy straight to your inbox. Today more than ever this type of journalism is important and we want you to be able to access it in one place with just one click. It’s completely free and you can unsubscribe at any time. To subscribe, click here, enter your email address and follow the simple instructions. During a visit to Wales yesterday, Prime Minister Boris Johson defended the decision not to remove Mr Roberts’ whip. “I believe the disciplinary processes were correct,” he said. “And we are a party that believes in cracking down on unacceptable behavior of all kinds. And that’s what we are doing.” “And I am very proud to lead a Conservative party that is today more diverse in its representation than ever in its history. And a Conservative cabinet, by the way, that I think is more diverse than any cabinet in the history of this country. “ Mr Roberts was previously in hot water after inviting a male member of parliamentary staff to dinner, which he later recognized as inappropriate.







