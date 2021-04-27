Fox News again urges New York court to dismiss Smartmatic’s $ 2.7 lawsuit against BillonExBulletin





Headlines about Donald Trump’s impeachment trial are displayed outside Fox headquarters in February in New York City. Spencer Platt / Getty Images .

rocker legend Spencer Platt / Getty Images

Spencer Platt / Getty Images

Fox News said a New York court should dismiss Smartmatic’s $ 2.7 billion lawsuit against the cable TV network and some of its hosts, saying its coverage of false allegations of voter fraud is protected by the first amendment. Fox also claims that the voting technology company has failed to substantiate its claims of “actual malice” related to its defamation claims.

Smartmatic accused Fox News of being part of a “disinformation campaign” that amplified former President Donald Trump’s refuted claims that the 2020 US election was rigged against him. In response, Fox News said its coverage of Trump’s allegations was “accurate and disinterested” and reported newsworthy claims made by the president.

The First Amendment’s protection of free speech, Fox News said in its file, “does not dissipate if the allegations appear hopeless or ultimately fail in court.”

Smartmatic does not agree with this story. As Fox News highlights the potential “chilling effect” the lawsuit could have on news outlets, the voting company accuses the cable TV network of libel and disparagement.

“Without any real bad guys” in Trump’s defeat, Smartmatic said in his court complaint, “the defendants made one up.”

In the 2020 election, Smartmatic said, its electoral services were only used in one U.S. polling area: Los Angeles County. But he noted earlier this month that Fox News had mentioned the company by name 137 times in about a month after the election on its shows and online.

In addition to punitive and other damages, the tech company wants a court to order Fox News and the other defendants to completely remove any misrepresentation about Smartmatic. But Fox News urges the court to dismiss the lawsuit as quickly as possible, saying the specter of “billions of dollars in liability” is a threat to journalism.

The new round of filings is the latest salute in the legal battle that began when Smartmatic sued Fox News in early February. Fox News filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit shortly after it was filed.

Smartmatic responded to Fox News’ motion to reject earlier this month, and now Fox, along with high profile figures Maria Bartiromo, Jeanine Pirro and former host Lou Dobbs, has filed their responses supporting the cancellation. of the trial.

A day after Smartmatic filed a lawsuit, Fox News abruptly canceled Lou Dobbs Tonight, which operated on the Fox Business Network.

Another election technology company, Dominion Voting Systems, filed its own $ 1.6 billion libel lawsuit against Fox News and others last month, claiming the network had spread false claims that it was linked electoral fraud in the 2020 elections.

Smartmatic and Dominion lawsuits name Sidney Powell, a lawyer who worked with Trump on his spate of unsuccessful lawsuits after his electoral loss.

In March, Powell said of his fight to invalidate the 2020 election results: “No reasonable person would conclude that the statements were really statements of fact.”

But during a December appearance on Lou Dobbs Tonight, Powell appeared to influence Dobbs.

“We will be happy to present your evidence that supports your claim that this was a cyber Pearl Harbor,” Dobbs told Powell, according to recent documents filed by Fox News. “We already have enormous evidence of fraud in this election.”

Fox News says Dobbs was not guilty of defamation because he called on Powell to produce evidence to support his claims. Regarding the host’s comments on voter fraud, the network said a “reasonable viewer” would not see the remarks as related to Smartmatic, “especially because Dobbs frequently invited guests to discuss the allegations. electoral fraud that had nothing to do with Smartmatic. “

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos