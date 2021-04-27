Public holiday to be observed in NA-249 in Karachi on the occasion of a by-election





A person who voted can be seen in this archive photo.

The Karachi administration on Tuesday announced a public holiday in the city’s NA-249 constituency due to the April 29 by-election.

West District Deputy Commissioner Saleem Odho, in a notification, said: “The Karachi West District Administration is pleased to declare April 29, 2021 (Thursday) a public holiday in connection with the NA-249 by-election. Karachi West- II in the territorial jurisdiction of the Mominabad sub-division. “

About NA-249 The notification issued for the holiday.

NA-249 has a population of 782,776 of which only 339,591, or over 43%, are registered to vote. There are 216,056 male voters in the region, while the number of female voters is 137,935.

Some well-known areas of the constituency include Delhi Colony, Mujahid Colony, Baldia, and Saeedabad, while prominent ethnic groups in this working-class neighborhood include Urdu speaking people, Pashtuns, Kashmiris, and people speaking English. seraiki.

Who was named preferred leader before partial polls?

Ahead of the April 29 by-elections, Prime Minister Imran Khan was nominated by voters in Karachis constituency NA-249 as their preferred political leader, keeping one step ahead of PML-Ns Nawaz Sharif.

In two out of three polls, Prime Minister Imran Khan was named the favorite, while in the third, Nawaz Sharif was declared the most popular.

Ipsos, Pulse Consultant and Gallup Pakistan released survey results based on the opinions of 1,200 to 1,400 registered voters in the constituency.

All three surveys took place between April 10 and April 20, 2021.

Read more interesting information here: Everything You Need to Know About District NA-249

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]marketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos