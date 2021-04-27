Garut Regent wants President Jokowi to inaugurate Cibatu station





GARUT, AYOBANDUNG.COM – Garut Regent Rudy Gunawan hopes that Indonesian President Joko Widodo can inaugurate Garut station directly before operating to serve public transport for the route reactivation of the train Garut-Cibatu station at Garut Regency, in June 2021. “It is in line with the objective and we hope that the president (Joko Widodo) can inaugurate this place (Garut station), because we are talking about a tourist train car from Jakarta,” said Rudy Gunawan. He pronounced the line reactivation of the train Cibatu-Garut station was completed, as well as Garut station was built majestically in the urban area of ​​Garut. The Garut Regency government, he said, has started cleaning up and landscaping the place around Garut station to make it beautiful, comfortable and safe for the community, especially when the inauguration invites the president. from the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo. “God willing, we will invite the president in June, if the situation allows,” he said. Garut station, which has been in operation for more than 30 years, said the regent, confirmed that in June 2021 it would resume operations to provide public transport services connecting Garut to other cities. The Garut Regency government, he continued, will directly ensure the plan to open the railway line by communicating directly with PT KAI and the Ministry of Transport in Jakarta. “We are currently meeting with the Managing Director of PT KAI, and tomorrow (Tuesday) I will meet with the Managing Director of Railways about the Garut license. This June, for sure, this June is over. Look at this, the the condition of our station is very magnificent, ”he said. He indicated that the planned route at Garut Station is not only the Garut-Cibatu trip, but there will be other routes such as Jakarta-Garut, Garut-Yogyakarta and other cities. “I tell the people of Garut that this road is not the Garut-Cibatu road, no, it is a road from Jakarta to Garut, and from Garut you can go anywhere, you can go to Yogya, you can go to Surabaya, and so on, ”he said. The regent said his party will negotiate with PT KAI over the schedule for commercial train travel, one of which was to set a time to depart Garut at 4:30 AM WIB in Bandung. The train that will be used later, he said, is the type of fast train that only takes about 20 minutes from Garut station to Cibatu station. “It’s a fast train, not an ordinary train, from Garut-Cibatu it only takes 20 minutes. God willing, tomorrow (Tuesday) we will meet with the general manager to confirm the operating license,” said the regent.

This news is the result of the collaboration between Ayo Media Network and Republika.co.id. The content of the writing is not the responsibility of Ayo Media Network.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos