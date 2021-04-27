Lewandowski-linked lobby store latest Trump-aligned business to fall – Mother Jones





Turnberry Solutions, a lobbying firm known for its aggressive advertising ties to former President Donald Trump, is no longer. The company, named after a Trump-owned golf resort in Scotland, becomes the latest store linked to the former president to either cut the veils or close in the wake of the Democrats’ takeover of the White House and Congress.

Corey Lewandowski, who was closely associated with the company and served as a strategic advisor, leaves, and the remaining organization will work under a new name, Jason Osborne, a 2016 Trump campaign veteran who co-founded the company in 2017, told Mother Jones on Monday.

After the election results, with the arrival of a new Congress, Corey and I decided he was going to focus more on political work, and I continue to focus on lobbying, which I did for 25-year-old Osborne mentioned.

Osborne said he hoped to retain most of Turnberrys’ clients from lobbying his renowned company, Connect Strategy. He said he plans to change lobbying registrations for these clients this week. A top client, T-Mobile, who hired Turnberry in 2018 with help from Lewandowski while seeking Trump administration approval for a proposed Sprint buyout, will not be represented by Connect Strategy , however, Osborne said.

Lewandowski did not respond to a request for comment.

Osborne and Mike Rubino, both veterans of the 2016 Trump campaign, started Turnberry in 2017, in a Capitol Hill townhouse where Lewandowski lived. For nearly two years, Lewandowski disputed any connection to the firm, but in February 2019 he joined it as a strategic advisor. Former Rep. Ryan Zinke (R-Mont.), Who has resigned as first secretary inside Trump amid inquiries into issues such as a land deal in Montana between a foundation that he founded and the energy services company Halliburton, joined the company at the same time as Lewandowski.

In 2021, the firm filed forms announcing the end of its representation of four of its 16 lobbyist clients.

Nonetheless, Osborne said he avoided relying solely on perceived access to Trump for business and prepared for the prospect of a Joe Biden presidency. He said he not only lobbies but also leads international business development and other advisory work for clients.

The name Turnberry is no longer what I used to do, he said. I wanted to change my name.

He is not alone. Avenue Strategies, a lobbying firm started by former Trump campaign adviser Barry Bennett, where Lewandowski and Osborne previously worked, closed in February. (Bennett attributed the shutdown to COVID-19 and the violent protests last summer, not just the loss of Trumps.) Money-in-politics site OpenSecrets reported last week that three companies linked to Trump have all faced a drop in lobbying revenues in 2021: Miller Strategies, led by one of Trump’s top fundraisers, Jeff Miller; Cove Strategies, led by Trump’s ally and US Conservative Union boss Matt Schlapp; and Sweeney & Associates, a lobbying firm run by former Rep. John Sweeney (RN.Y.), a reminder of Trump who supported the efforts of former presidents to challenge his defeat in the 2020 election. Representatives from those firms did not respond to inquiries.

The biggest companies linked to Trump have hired Democrats in an effort to adjust to the current reality in Washington. Mercury, a traditionally Republican-oriented company, bolstered its Democratic presence long before Trump’s defeat. In January 2020, Mercury announced that former Senator Barbara Boxer (D-California) had joined the cabinet as co-chair. Ballard Partners, led by Brian Ballard, a major fundraiser and former Florida lobbyist for Trump, recently added several former Democratic aides.

Ballard Partners, which opened an office in Washington in late 2016 and capitalized on its founder’s history with Trump to quickly become one of Washington’s leading lobbying firms, is poised to end its push to growth, Brian Ballard recently told The Hill. We had a great race, he said. “I was going to be here to stay, but it won’t be the same.

