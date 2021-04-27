Turkey brings 108 Kurdish politicians to justice over deadly 2014 protests

In what is seen as revenge for the 2014 Kobani protests, Turkish authorities brought 108 Kurdish politicians to justice. The trial involves HDP members, 28 of whom are already serving prison terms. The People’s Democracy Party, known as the Halklarn Demokratik Partisi (HDP) is a Kurdish political party that has repeatedly criticized the Erdogan administration. Lawmakers, including former HDP co-chair Selahattin Demirta ?? are accused of crimes of homicide and attacking the integrity of the state. Prosecutors are calling for several life sentences and thousands of years in prison.

However, during the virtual trial, the defendants claimed that their right to defend themselves was violated in the absence of their lawyers. Eventually, their lawyers were allowed to The Guardian reported. Later, the HDP party claimed that they did not represent anything other than the people will.

In 2014, ISIS launched a violent assault on the Kurdish city of Kobani. Although the clash is visible on the Turkish side, the country’s defense forces did not intervene, which ultimately led to a brutal massacre. In contagion, hundreds of Kurdish residents coagulated to demonstrate against the Turkish defense forces, which they accused of encouraging the massacre. Turkish police eventually intervened to quell the protests, leading to massive clashes and the deaths of at least 37 people.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has constantly tried to ban the HDP. Last month, the issue escalated after the United States warned Ankara that any attempt to ban the country’s main pro-Kurdish political party would not undermine democracy, but would also deny representation to millions of Turkish residents. In a statement, State Department spokesman Ned Price later pointed out that Washington was monitoring Ankaras’ main efforts to dissolve the People’s Democracy Party (HDK).

Turkish opposition to the Kurds

The Turkish administration is engaged in armed conflict with various Kurdish insurgent groups who have demanded separation from Turkey to create an independent Kurdistan or to guarantee autonomy and greater political and cultural rights for the Kurds in the interior of the Republic of Turkey. In addendum, the country which shares its borders with Iran, Iraq and Syria has often been rocked by explosions and attacks. One of the most recent and major terrorist attacks took place at Istanbul Atatürk Airport. In addition, the nation is also suffering from deepening human rights issues.

(Image credits: Associated Press)