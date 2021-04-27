Boris Johnson tried to get former Labor Chancellor Alistair Darling to oversee the renovation of Downing Street





Former Labor Chancellor Alistair Darling has been asked to manage donations from the Tories to fund the luxury refurbishment of the Prime Minister’s Downing Street apartment by Boris Johnson. In the latest twist in the fundraising scandal about who paid for the lavish makeover of 58,000 people from the Downing Street apartment, it was reported that Darling had been asked to help set up a trust to fund the project. Sky News reported that Downing Street approached Darling asking for help setting up a trust to oversee the renovations of Boris Johnson’s private apartments. The former chancellor was reportedly told that the arrangements would mirror those of the White House and that the trust was headed by Tory donor Lord David Brownlow. Darling, who lived above Downing Street when he was Chancellor to Gordon Browns, turned down the role, fearing it would be a way for donors to buy influence from the heart of government in return for a peerage. Darling informed Keir Starmers’ office of the decision and was said not to have been explicitly told that the renovation involved the Prime Minister’s personal living space, the apartment above number 11 Downing Street. Labor has accused the government of being misleading about claims they had a commitment with the opposition over the renovation of apartment number 10 last year. Labor MP Jonathan Ashworth, the shadow health secretary, said the flat scandal and comments attributed to Johnson about letting covid rip instead of locking down was an integrity issue. Ashworth said: If he’s willing to lie about it, what else is he willing to lie about? An email from Lord Brownlows leaked to the Daily Mail claiming he had 58,000 to cover payments the party has already made on behalf of the soon to be formed Downing Street Trust, of which I have been appointed chairman .







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos