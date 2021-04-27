Biden recognizes the Armenian genocide. It’s time to talk about Native Americans too









Following President Joe Bidens’ announcement to officially recognize the Armenian Genocide of 1915, two media went viral. The first was a Independent 2019 article on Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan threatening to recognize Native American genocide perpetrated by European settlers. The second was a clip of former Republican Senator from Pennsylvania and CNN commentator Rick Santorum saying, We made a nation out of nothing. Each sparked conversations about the legitimacy of the United States making declarations of genocide from across the pond when they had yet to consider their own history of Native American genocide. Kiros Auld, descendant of Pamunkey tweeted the Independent 2019 article titled Erdogan threatens to recognize Native American killings as genocide in response to Armenia’s resolution and added, 2019. We remembered. Its movement now. It has currently been tweeted 1,138 times, mostly by users urging Erdogan to face his threat. Because, while many argue that America did indeed acknowledge its genocide against Native Americans, that is simply not true. We are given watered-down lessons in school on displacement or the emphasis on how the natives engaged in the war against the settlers in self-defense to justify mass genocide. Indigenous populations. War, slavery and displacement also contributed to the decline of indigenous populations, Vincent Wood wrote in his article. There’s another word to describe it all: Genocide. Without acknowledging it, the credibility of the US government on international politics will be subject to Indigenous aboutism and genocide being exploited against the United States. The struggles are often co-opted in bad faith, but cannot be contested because they are legitimate problems. Media Matters Researcher Jason Campbell posted this video clip of CNN commentator Rick Santorum making the aforementioned remarks at a conservative conference. In it, the GOP political commentator says: We have created a nation from nothing. I mean, there was nothing here. I mean, yeah, we have Native Americans, but frankly there isn’t a lot of Native American culture in American culture. Besides being completely wrong, Santorum glorified a dangerous ideology. Manifest Destiny was the belief that European settlers were ordained by God to establish their empire across the North American continent. It was a white supremacist religious movement that encouraged expansion. As a result, several atrocities were committed against indigenous peoples. This included boarding schools where natives were forced to attend in order to kill the Indian and save the man, an infamous quote from the founder of the Carlisle Indian Industrial School, General Richard H. Pratt. Indigenous children were forced to cut their hair and convert to Christianity. They were given Christian names and were forced to speak only English. advised Santorum was speaking at a function for high school and Catholic students titled Defend faith and freedom. Ironically, his comments were part of a program taught to young people under the theme The Struggle for Religious Freedom. To be clear, perpetuating the lie that nothing existed before the settlers colonized what is now America is genocide denial. The Carlisle Indian Industrial School was located in Rick Santorums’ home state, Pennsylvania. The barracks still exist today as part of the US Army War College. This willful ignorance on the part of someone who served in the Senate doesn’t stop with a former politician: Native people often receive the footnote treatment in rewriting American history. The genocidal legacy of American politics has been passed down from generation to generation and the effects continue. The official recognition of the Armenian genocide by the United States is a good thing. This shows that the government is capable of evolving on issues. But for America to maintain its credibility on issues of human rights or past atrocities, it must also recognize its own history and work to rectify it.







