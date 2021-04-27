Morgan Freeman asks when Donald Trump will be charged, Twitter responds





Freeman took to Twitter to remind people that Donald Trump has been in the background.

Morgan Freeman has long been a highly respected man. His fans admire him a lot, not only for his acting skills, but also for his mature and sophisticated demeanor.

Highly educated and sophisticated in disseminating information on a wide range of topics, Freeman took to Twitter to remind people that Donald Trump had taken a back seat.

He certainly doesn’t think that means he should be released, however. Freeman wants to remind fans that Donald Trump needs to be charged and he believes it should happen now.

Twitter users agree and are also frustrated with the lack of action on the matter.

Morgan Freeman Seeks Justice

When will Donald J. Trump be charged?

– Morgan J. Freeman (@mjfree) April 26, 2021

It seems that when Donald Trump left the White House, he also left the spotlight, in the hope that people would forget the mistakes in his manners.

They did not do it.

People are well aware of the mistakes he made during his time in the Oval Office, and Morgan Freeman is one of them.

He wants to know what happened with all the speeches on Donald Trump’s indictment.

Is it off the table? Why is nobody doing anything about it? Morgan Freeman has questions. The Twitterverse has its back.

RELATED: Fans Refuse To Support New Ice Cube Music Still Upset Over Alliance With Donald Trump

Morgan motivates fans to respond

He will not be charged alone and it will be several high-profile warrants for all those who will be charged with him. I think that will happen by the end of June. Besides New York and Georgia, he now has to answer for the Jan.6 coup attempt. pic.twitter.com/ggWio5bSxf

– Frank (@ WriterDirector9) April 27, 2021

Morgan is one of many who hold Trump responsible for inciting the ugly raid on Capitol Hill. He believes Trump is morally and practically responsible for the heinous and dangerous crime, among others.

He wants him to be charged, like a lot of other people do, and he’s ready to use his platform to keep this story on everyone’s minds. Just because Trump is now out of the White House doesn’t mean that all of his sins and crimes have been forgotten.

Morgan’s post has motivated and inspired fans to share their thoughts on this issue and many of them are like-minded citizens who want Trump to finally be held accountable for his actions.

Comments on Morgan’s post include; “Right … he and the rest of the elected lawmakers who keep pushing the big lie”, as well as; “Seriously. If I stole a packet of chewing gum I would be arrested, but this MFer can evade taxes and launder money, steal charities and defraud insurance, obstruct justice and extort an allied nation. and incite a murderous insurgency and he’s just scared of his omelet bar. “

Another fan lent his voice to the conversation saying; “At this rate, he will die of old age (along with most of us!) In one of these courts,” which was quickly followed by the comment; “Absolutely if he was black he would be in jail immediately. End of story. #TrumpCriminalFamily”

NEXT: The 10 Highest Grossing Movies Of Morgan Freeman’s Career

‘Mean Girls’ actor Jonathan Bennett and his fiance were rejected by wedding venue for being gay

About the author Leena Nasir (1450 published articles)

Leena is a passionate writer and editor who keeps abreast of current affairs and events. His free time is spent wherever the sun is shining.

More from Leena Nasir







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos