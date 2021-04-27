Huarong Mess Shows China Needs American-Style Financial Reform

Drama around the future of one of the the largest bad debt managers stress the urgent need for the country to simplify the supervision of its financial system.

As investors sought clarification on a possible restructuring of state-owned China Huarong Asset Management Co., the issue was made more complex by the number of government agencies involved.

There is the Ministry of Finance, which is the majority shareholder in the company. He can sell his participation in the sovereign wealth fund, thereby transferring responsibility, according to a Bloomberg News report. The China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission has its say as a leading watchdog, but it has limited power over the company’s financial decisions. The central bank, which plans to acquire certain assets of China Huarong, is required to intervene as part of its mandate to maintain overall financial stability.

Above them is the Financial Stability and Development Committee, chaired by Vice Premier Liu He – a key adviser to President Xi Jinping. There is sign that the influential body will broaden its remit and strengthen oversight of local financial institutions.

The CBIRC is the only agency to have publicly China Huarong commented, although regulators have held several meetings to discuss the company’s fate, people familiar with the matter said.

The way China deals with the growing challenges of its financial system is becoming increasingly relevant to global markets. With With unprecedented capital inflows and greater access to Chinese money for investing abroad, it has never been more important for Beijing to tighten its regulations in a transparent manner.

Huarong’s complex shareholding structure. Source: HSBC

Vice-governor of the central bank, Liu Guiping, calls for reforms in a detailed article in March. China has “dispersed” financial rules and could learn lessons from the implementation in the United States, which has the Dodd-Frank Act, and other major economies that have revised their financial regulations in recent decades, he wrote. The main takeaway from Liu: China needs a coordinated financial stability law.

Liu submitted the proposal to the National People’s Congress and suggested introducing the legislation “as soon as possible when the conditions are right.” Completion of such legislation can take three to five years, according to Yang Zhaoquan, partner of Beijing Weinuo Lawfirm.

“Risky incidents have arisen one after another, harming the market and undermining financial and social stability,” Yang said. “This urgently calls for more powerful legal tools.”

To a government obsessed with control, the Communist Party’s oversight of its $ 54 trillion financial system – which includes the world’s largest banking sector – seems rambling. A lack of oversight has allowed companies like China Huarong to embark on risky ventures, and has caused others like Ant Group Co. to become far too influential.

When China began experimenting with market-oriented reforms in the late 1970s, the People’s Bank of China was the sole authority responsible for managing and supervising the financial system.

The ensuing economic boom led to the establishment of several commercial banks, insurers, and brokerage houses, prompting the government to set up separate watchdogs for each sector and relieve the PBOC of day-to-day oversight. There was first a securities regulator in 1992, followed by an insurance regulator in 1998 and a dedicated banking regulator in 2003.

China faced the 2008 global financial crisis with an impromptu debt-backed plan, resulting in a bloated financial system the country has today. Fueled by asset management products and peer-to-peer lending, shadow banking assets rose to $ 10 trillion in the decade that followed. The market was a lifeline for cash-strapped Chinese companies without access to regular bank loans.

But then came the crackdown on financial risk. Since Xi made deleveraging a top priority in 2017, China has empowered the PBOC and stepped up efforts to consolidate its many regulatory bodies in merge the watchdogs of banks and insurance companies. Chinese banks may still have 3 trillion yuan ($ 463 billion) in wealth management products to clean up before the end of 2021 deadline, according to S&P Global Ratings.

The country’s rapid integration into the global financial system means that a bolder strategy is needed to strengthen its patchwork of rules and regulations.

"China was once closed," said Liu Feng, chief economist of China Galaxy Securities Co.

