High-level Tories urge PM to make clear funding for Downing Street renovation Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson is urged by senior Tories to make clear funding for the renovation of his apartment, as it emerged that a former Labor chancellor refused to join a trust overseeing the upkeep of Downing Street over fears it could lead to a money-for-access scandal.

The prime minister faced growing concern from his own party on Tuesday over allegations he was loaned 58,000 people out of Tory party funds while being seen to personally foot the bill for renovations to his home in Downing Street.

Reports alleged the renovation was initially paid for by a donation from peer and Conservative donor Lord Brownlow at Conservative Campaign Headquarters (CCHQ), who then loaned the money to Johnson.

No.10 insisted that Conservative Party funds are not being used to pay for the Downing Street apartment, but did not deny the existence of a donation or loan agreement. Labor has demanded an official investigation into whether the government was trying to orchestrate a cover-up.

It comes as Johnson faces pressure on a number of fronts, including claims he has said he would rather see the bodies pile up than order a third coronavirus lockdown last year. .

On Tuesday, the Guardian confirmed that Alistair Darling had turned down an offer to become a member of a new trust to renovate No.10 and No.11 Downing Street, citing concerns that donors could expect favors policies.

After being approached by Labor leader Keir Starmer’s office in July, Darling reportedly expressed concern about the plans, first because of the belief that the state has a duty to maintain iconic buildings and second because of what he considered to be an important element. cash flow risk for access.

Civil servant chief Simon Case confirmed on Monday that the idea of ​​a trust had been considered but would not have worked. A charitable trust cannot cover the private areas of Downing Street, so clearly that cannot be done, he told MPs.

The full cost of the refurbishment has not been confirmed, but it is believed to have gone well above the $ 30,000 cap that premiers have to claim taxpayer dollars. No date has yet been set for the publication by the Cabinet Office of its annual accounts or the register of ministers’ interests, which should shed light on the funding.

The ministerial code stipulates that ministers must ensure that no conflict arises, or can reasonably be perceived to arise, between their public functions and their private, financial or other interests. The Election Commission plans to open an official investigation to find out whether all donations were correctly declared by the Conservative Party.

Former Johnsons chief of staff Dominic Cummings revealed on Friday he was deeply opposed to soliciting donations for apartment renovations. Cummings claimed he warned Johnson that the plans were unethical, senseless, possibly illegal and almost certainly broke the rules on the proper disclosure of political donations if carried out the way he intended.

On Tuesday, a cabinet minister said that while they detected little public pressure on the issue, giving Johnson some leeway, there was a feeling that clarity would help now. My point of view has always been that starting with the truth is where you’ll end up anyway, they insisted.

Some Tory MPs have privately denounced their party and raised questions about Co-Chair Amanda Milling, who said less than a month ago that Tory Party funds are not being used to pay for Downing’s apartment Street.

The same claim was made by the Prime Minister’s former press secretary Allegra Stratton about the residence, where Johnson lives with his fiancee, Carrie Symonds, and their son.

Tory MPs said there might be an innocent answer to how Johnson bore the costs, but the lack of evidence was making matters worse. There is a reasonable set of questions to answer, our position at the moment is not ideal, it has been said.

There are also fears that while the issue has not yet seen significant public cuts, it may in the days to come, including on the eve of the May 6 election.

A senior MP said: Overall I think the fact that he / she said things just get everyone out of politics, and generally the mood is positive. But after a while, the general atmosphere rather than the specific details around the trust starts to creep in. I sometimes wonder who actually works for the PM and who works for their own little tribe. It will take a long term solution, not a quick fix.

Caroline Slocock, former private secretary to Margaret Thatcher, who now heads the Civil Exchange think tank, told the Guardian that she was concerned that donors are paying for work the Prime Minister should pay for, adding: We seem to have a lack of transparency here, which is a problem.

Deputy Labors leader Angela Rayner demanded that Case investigate Strattons denials last month that Tory funds were used to help pay for renovations. The case revealed on Monday that he had opened an investigation into the matter, and Rayner said that should indicate whether Stratton broke public service code about acting with honesty and integrity.

He was urged by Rayner to verify whether Stratton knowingly misled reporters and the public, or whether she was misled by high-level members of government who appear determined to cover up.

No 10 said: Any larger renovation costs this year beyond those provided for in the annual allowance have been borne by the Prime Minister personally. Conservative Party funds are not used for this purpose.

A spokesperson for the Conservative Party added: All donations to be declared to the Conservative Party are correctly reported to the Election Commission, published by them and are fully in accordance with the law. Gifts and benefits received in a ministerial capacity are and will continue to be reported in government transparency statements.