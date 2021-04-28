Coal needed to ‘secure jobs’ in China, East Asia





A senior Chinese official in charge of climate change policy yesterday defended the country’s use of coal, just days after President Xi Jinping said China would start reducing its coal consumption in a few years . The general manager of the climate change department of the Ministry of the Environment, Mr. Li Gao, told a press briefing that the new coal-fired power plants provide a source of employment and help stabilize the grid with a predictable source of energy. They mainly help to secure people’s livelihoods and ensure the flexibility and security of our energy grid, Li said, while adding that these plants may not be operating at full capacity. China has been criticized for expanding its use of energy to coal, with climate analysts pointing out that these actions do not align with the country’s long-term climate goals. Xi had previously pledged that China’s carbon emissions would peak before 2030 and that the country should achieve carbon neutrality by 2060. The Chinese president reiterated these commitments last week at a virtual climate summit convened by his American counterpart Joe Biden. Xi also told the summit that Beijing will strictly control its use of coal over the next five years before starting to reduce its consumption from 2026. A report by the Global Energy Monitor (GEM) in February showed that China commissioned 38.4 GW of coal-fired electricity last year, more than three times the 11.9 GW ordered in the rest of the world. . It now has 247 GW of coal-fired electricity under development, more than six times more than Germany’s total coal-fired capacity, according to the GEM report. China is the largest consumer of coal in the world, and although it has gradually weaned itself off, fossil fuel still provides most of the country’s energy needs. In 2005, more than 72 percent of China’s electricity came from coal, but that figure fell to 56.8 percent last year. China’s energy regulator said last week it aims to further reduce that percentage to below 56% this year. Yesterday, while defending the role of coal, Li also pointed out that China is in the midst of an energy transition, and the heavily polluting fossil fuel will not play such a dominant role in the future. In the past, (coal) was the main source of energy. But in the future, (its role) will be to help guarantee and provide flexibility to the electricity grid, he said. He said that while China is making efforts to develop renewable energy, current energy storage technology needs revolutionary improvement before renewable energy can replace coal by providing a secure source of energy. and stable. We still need coal to ensure a certain degree of security of the energy grid, but we will not develop it on a large scale. This will be strictly controlled, he added.







