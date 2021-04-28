Donald Trumps returns to Facebook Hinges on Oversight Board (VIDEO)





Experts say the Facebook watchdog decision could influence other social media outlets on whether to allow Trump to return to their platforms.

Facebook’s Supervisory Board said it would decide whether or not to reinstate former President Donald Trump’s account “in the coming weeks” after suspending him following the January 6 insurgency by his supporters .

When Facebook first returned the decision to its supervisory board, Vice President of Global Affairs Nick Clegg said, “We hope and hope the board will uphold our decision” to ban Trump.

But Newsy spoke to experts who said the decision will depend on whether the board limits itself to Trumps’ posts from the day of the Capitol Uprising or all of its activity on Facebook.

“If the supervisory board takes a comprehensive look at Donald J. Trump’s case, this analysis may well encompass his behavior going back well before the election to go back to when he began to declare the election to be rigged,” said Paul . Barrett, deputy director of the Stern Center for Human Rights at New York University.

“They might say that, with that as a backdrop, his Jan. 6 statements are much more pernicious than they appear if you just look at the statements in isolation.”

“From a legal point of view, there might not have been any explicit language indicating incitement to violence. But from a communication ecology point of view, you can imply that something was going on. found in this legal gray space and still have these incredibly harmful effects, “said Jo Lukito assistant professor in the School of Journalism and Media at the University of Texas.

If the former president is reinstated on Facebook, it could push other social media companies to put him back on their platforms and cause Facebook to change the way they moderate the accounts of other world leaders.

“Facebook is really the first out the door. So I think for a lot of other platforms, like what Facebook is doing, this will set a precedent for how other platforms will react,” Lukito said. .

“If the supervisory board overturns Facebook’s decision, that will be very important. I think Facebook will say, ‘well, that’s it for us. We’re never going to snatch an American politician again, unless the politicians say come home and get your guns, your people and, you know, take Congress physically hostage, ”Barret said.

Facebook’s watchdog said it received more than 9,000 public comments on the Trumps case. However he rules, all eyes will be on the Council, a group of international experts appointed by the company in the fields of law, speech, journalism and politics.

“Whether we really thought Facebook can outsource this decision and not be responsible for it, I think goes to the heart of whether the whole supervisory board experience will work or not,” said Eric Goldman, co-director of High Tech. Law Institute at University of Santa Clara.

