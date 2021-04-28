COVID and Mr. Modis Beard

The ongoing COVID-19 tsunami in India has turned the country into a global hotspot. The horrific scale of the latest pandemic outbreak in the world’s largest democracy came as a shock to audiences around the world. Until recently, India seemed to have weathered the pandemic better than many other countries.

The surprising new look of the prime ministers

It is not surprising that the medical infrastructure in India fails to cope. Hospital systems in much richer countries have also failed in the face of the virus.

A bigger surprise to the public who haven’t seen recent footage of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been his transformed physical appearance.

Within a year of the onset of the pandemic, Mr. Modi went from a manicured bonsai tree with a beard to a flowing, weeping willow.

It is a visual transformation so surprising that it gave birth to a cottage industry in India, dedicated to the analysis of its symbolism.

Jibes at Modis Beardsmanship

Modis’ beard has also been the target of criticism from Indian opposition leaders and critics.

For example, Mamta Banerjee, the chief minister of West Bengal, who is running for office against Mr Modis’ political party, mocked the prime minister, claiming that his growing beard was inversely proportional to the state of the economy of the country.

“The Indian economy has drawn lots. There is no industrial growth. There is no growth except for Narendra Modi’s beard, she said.

The beard as a masculine message

A grown beard makes claims on behalf of its carrier of virility, masculinity, strength and abundance.

And Mr. Modi, for a long time projected himself as a strong man, making his long beard the right cocktail of attributes to report.

Option 1: no hairdresser available?

A simple reading of the length of his beard would simply attribute it to the circumstances of the pandemic. For many around the world, longer hair (on the face and scalp) is the result of delayed trips to the hairdresser.

But, given that India has not been stranded since last summer, this is an unlikely explanation.

Option 2: Too busy managing the national crisis?

A beard can also be a recognition of the national crisis. A reminder that the country’s leader is too busy taking on various challenges to get a cup.

Although if you look closely, Mr. Modis’ bush has been pruned more than it appears at first glance. It’s the male, premier equivalent of makeup without makeup.

Option 3: beards and identity politics, Indian style

I think the most likely explanation is that the beard is a bodily extension of Mr. Modis’ political project: the increasingly strong identification of the old secular state with religion, or Hinduism more specifically.

In Hindu culture, a long white beard is strongly associated with the wise philosopher or sadhu. He is someone who combines wisdom, asceticism and dharmic (religious) duty.

Modi projects herself into the holy dimension

The beard somehow contributes to making Mr. Modi a simple political leader who serves at the will of the electorate, a philosopher-king whose duty is to guide the nation on the path to justice.

The resonance of Mr. Modis’s beard with classical Hindu culture might not be immediately clear to foreign audiences. Just like the notion of his political project itself remains unclear abroad.

From afar, many persist in looking at the Prime Minister of India in awe, although it is not always clear what the admiration is all about.

Modi vs Indias pluralism

Since coming to power in 2014, Mr. Modi has been in the majority, to the detriment of many Indian minorities.

The Prime Ministers’ brand of nationalist Hinduism, known as Hinduism, denies the pluralism that is the basis of India and arguably the basis of Hinduism itself.

Hinduism is polytheistic. Historically, it has been broad enough to allow many schools of thought to coexist, some of which disagree on important points of metaphysics.

This cultural context partly explains India’s postcolonial adherence to democracy and freedom of expression.

Hindutva and the Indian constitution

The Hindutva version of Hinduism interprets religion as a much more rigid, ruled, and narrowly defined identity. One that reflects monotheistic religions with their book-based restrictions.

The Hindutva political values, to which Mr. Modi subscribes, are in fact in marked contradiction with the secular and liberal values ​​enshrined in the Indian constitution.

COVID mess

The damage caused by the rise in anti-minority sentiments under his BJP government is now compounded by a major political mess on the COVID front.

For example, just before, and even during, the ongoing second wave of the virus, mass rallies at Hindu festivals and state election rallies took place without any censorship from Mr. Modi.

More than 4.8 million worshipers (mostly unmasked) invaded Haridwar town for the Kumbh Mela festival, between April 1 when it started and April 17 when it was finally canceled.

Conclusion

The result is that despite the beard, the idea of ​​Mr. Modi as the savior of the Indian nation is more and more untenable. He may as well shave it.