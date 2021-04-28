Connect with us

Sleaze investigation into Boris Johnson’s 15,000 Mustique vacation is still ongoing

An investigation into Boris Johnson’s trip to Mustique is still ongoing some 16 months after the prime ministers’ lavish vacation in the Caribbean.

Downing Street said yesterday Mr Johnson made all relevant statements after the ten-day break at a luxury villa, worth $ 15,000.

But senior Tories are ready for further criticism of Mr Johnson over how his trip and that of Carrie Symonds were funded.

The Prime Minister recorded the holiday in the Members’ Interest Register last year, saying the break came from Carphone Warehouse founder David Ross, who owns a vacation villa on the island.

A spokesperson for Mr Ross, a longtime Conservative donor, first told the Mail the mogul failed to pay for the trip, describing the claim as a mistake. They then backtracked, claiming Mr Ross made the vacation easier in December 2019.

Kathryn Stone, Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards, has accepted a Labor Party request to investigate.

More than a year later, a Tory source told the Mail there was growing concern that Mr Johnson could be reprimanded for his failure to register the involvement of The Mustique Company, which owns the small island paradise.

Another insider said the arrangements for funding the party led to a dispute between Miss Symonds and Helen MacNamara, then chief property and ethics officer at the Cabinet Office.

Sarah Richardson, the owner of the villa where the couple stayed, told the Mail at the time: The rentals are managed by The Mustique Company. Unless we stay there ourselves, the company rents it. The company is in charge.

We have a contract with the company to manage all rentals. All we do is get the statement. We get paid for the stay, we get paid for whoever rents our house, but I have no idea who paid for the house, though [Mr Johnson] does or whoever it is Mr. Ross. All I have is a statement of how much.

The Mustique company levies an island fee of 10% on all rentals to cover the cost of services and facilities, such as utilities, medical care, and security. The MP’s statement made no mention of these fees, so it was not clear who had paid them.

A source told the Mail: The issue of concern is not so much with Ross, but rather whether The Mustique Company should have been reported as well.

Pippa Ona, director of sales and marketing at The Mustique Company, said that was absolutely not the case, the company had paid for Mr Johnson’s stay and had no idea who had done it . She declined to disclose whether the island’s fee, which reportedly stood at 1,500 for the PM’s stay, had been waived, but said Mustique prides itself on the privacy of its clients.

Downing Street said the Prime Minister made all appropriate statements.

Shadow Cabinet Office Minister Rachel Reeves called last night for the publication of the investigation into the funding of the party. As the scandal of the scandal unfolds, we need to know where the investigation lies into who paid for the Prime Minister’s luxury Caribbean getaway, she said.

This is even more critical given the scandalous cover-up by the Prime Minister who paid for the renovation of the Downing Street apartment. The truth must come out.

The Mail reported earlier this year that Miss Symonds had urged her fiance to sack Miss MacNamara, a sleazebuster from Whitehall, after deciding that only a small portion of the cost of renovating the couples’ apartment in Downing Street could be funded by public funds.

Ultimately, Miss MacNamara left the public service of her own free will, having accepted the role of Premier League director of policy and corporate affairs.

The Parliamentary Standards Commissioner declined to comment on why its investigation was taking so long or when the findings would be released.

