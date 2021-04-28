Xi Jinping brings up memories of major defeat to hint at difficult time: Apple Daily reports

Chinese President Xi Jinpings’ recent remarks on a major military defeat for the Communist Party in its history could underline the difficulties its leaders face, according to media reports.

Xi visited a museum in southern Guangxi province on Sunday to commemorate the Battle of Xiangjiang in 1934, which saw the Red Army lose more than half of its forces after being defeated by the government nationalist army.

The battle took place when the Communist Party withdrew from Jiangxi Province and embarked on an escape, or what the party describes as the long march, of the government army until 1936.

According to the state-run Xinhua News Agency, Xi said whenever China encountered difficulties in its pursuit of national renewal, people should remember the battle of 1934 and the perseverance displayed by the Red Army. during the long walk. The soldiers in the battle also showed no fear of death, he said.

This evocation of defeat caught the attention of observers. Radio France Internationale said in a report that Xis’ remarks reflected his insecurity resulting from a series of challenges, such as pressure from the United States, and a Communist Party meeting later this year to determine whether he could fulfill. another term as Chinese leader.

Observers say that with his efforts to accumulate power in recent years, Xi is seeking to break unwritten rules that limit a president to two five-year terms.

New York-based news website Duowei reported that Xi was supposed to report that China would face its most difficult time because of the United States and its allies. The chief was using his visits to Guangxi and Hainan to strengthen his resolve to face these challenges, Duowei said.

Xi attended a commissioning ceremony for three new advanced warships in Hainan last week.

