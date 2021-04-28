Did Trump’s interference in the census work? The legislative elections of 2022 may be able to tell us





On Monday, the Census Bureau released the latest population counts. According to the census, the US population is now 331 million, an increase of 7.4 percent from the 308 million recorded in 2010. Although the population continues to increase, this marks one of the rates of slowest growth in the history of our country.

What does this tell us about the next decade of American politics? This tells us that we are likely to see a shift in power to Republican-leaning states.

The census numbers required by the Constitution determine the form of Congress. Each decade, seats in the House are reallocated among states. This process, called redistribution, determines political power for the next 10 years. Since the law only allows 435 members of the House, some states will gain seats while others will lose theirs.

Who are the winners this time around? Texas won two seats and will now have 38 US representatives; Florida, North Carolina and Colorado also won a seat each. Losers include Midwestern and Rust Belt states that have seen their populations decline for decades, including Illinois, New York, Ohio and Michigan. More surprisingly, California, generally a high-growth state, also lost a seat.

But even the big winners didn’t get as much as they expected. Many thought Texas would win three seats and Florida would win two. And in some cases the Losers barely lost New York, for example, with less than 89 people (no, that’s not a typo) to hold onto a seat that it ultimately lost to Minnesota. (New York’s population has grown, despite some estimates that it will remain static.)

One possible explanation for these changes is that the delays produced by the Covid-19 pandemic led to unusual results, as some people did not respond to the census or had temporarily moved. Another possibility is that the efforts of the Trump administrations to change some of the census rules have indeed had consequences. Under former President Donald Trump, the Census Bureau first proposed not to count undocumented immigrants. In the end, this effort was unsuccessful, but the uncertainty may have led many Hispanics to distrust enumerators, leading to gaps in high Hispanic density states such as Arizona, Texas and Florida, where some analysts were forecasting gains (especially Arizona, which surprisingly didn’t get any seats at all).

These results matter to both the House and the Presidency: Overall, the states that backed Trump in 2016 won five seats. This will have potential benefits for Republicans both in the House and in the next presidential election.

In the House, Republican-controlled states can redraw themselves to take advantage of this by redrawing district lines that create more Republican-held seats. In the Electoral College, which is calculated on the basis of representation in the House, the five-seat Red States narrow the margins and supposed paths to victory for any Democratic hope for the presidency. Do you think the 2020 election results were close? They could soon be much closer. As one commentator cheekily noted, a 269-269 tie in the Electoral College also becomes a more realistic possibility.

Perhaps more frustrating for Democrats, as red states gain in population while blue states like California, Illinois, and New York lose population, nation politics may lean more toward those states’ priorities. red.

The census results also underscore the importance of the ongoing congressional debate over potential statehood for Washington, DC, with everyone on both sides assuming the District of Columbia would elect two Democratic senators and one Democrat to bedroom.

More than ever, with control of both the House and the Senate in the hands of one party by the narrowest of margins, any change in the number of states could have huge ramifications for politics and politics. in the USA. This includes who controls the House next fall, setting the stage for the second half of President Joe Bidens’ first term.

