IMA writes to PM Modi via AIIMS discontinuing contact tracing of exposed healthcare waste





The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Tuesday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, expressing strong resentment over the decision of the AIIMS that only symptomatic health workers will be tested for COVID-19, only those who test positive will be isolated and the quarantine of asymptomatic contacts will be halted. Calling AIIMS ‘approach a “non-humanitarian attitude” towards health workers (HCWs), IMA said in her letter: “When the health worker (HC) is exposed to a positive COVID patient and receives an asymptomatic COVID, it is still a carrier and can spread the infection to many under the pretext of carrying out treatment to poor patients. Failure to test their health under the pretext of understaffing is fatal for the fellowship and the community . “ “If the healthcare worker is symptomatic, he will be tested and if he is positive, only 10 days of quarantine are allowed. This is an absolute violation of the fundamental right of the healthcare worker as a citizen to obtain a minimum of care, support and time to reorganize. The MoHFW guidelines require a minimum of 17 days of quarantine and rest after a symptomatic cold, ”IMA said while adding that various other hospitals have started to follow the AIIMS standard. The IMA has said it wants to sound the alarm to highlight the impending labor shortage if the AIIMS does not reverse its order. “If you tax and overload the existing staff, we will land in an acute crisis,” he said. The IMA’s resentment takes into account the AIIMS decision of April 23, when the latter said: “Given the current situation of COVID-19, resulting in insufficient resources for contact tracing and staff shortages, risk assessment and contact tracing of exposed healthcare workers and quarantine of asymptomatic contacts should be discontinued. Only symptomatic health workers should be tested and only positive tests should be isolated and managed according to clinical status. “ AIIMS had further instructed asymptomatic health workers to return to work 10 days after the date of the first positive test, provided they did not feel feverish for at least the past 24 hours, nor show any symptoms. such as cough or shortness of breath. The IMA further called on PM Modi to conduct the NEET PG and INCET PG exams on a war footing, in order to get more postgraduate doctors and young doctors to join the services and join the workforce. work as the country grapples with COVID-19. “1.78 lakh doctors are waiting for the exams, and until the exams are completed, they will not join the service,” the letter read. “IMA looks forward to your compassionate empathy to the healthcare staff working in AIIMS and other healthcare facilities and to revoke this order to provide early testing, a comprehensive and assured treatment opportunity for healthcare workers. health care by assigning them separate dedicated beds and manipulating them with empathy. towards healthcare workers, suffering from COVID-19 disease, “the IMA said in its letter to the Prime Minister.







