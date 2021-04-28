Americans accuse Trump of lion’s share of January 6 riot





Poll: Americans blame Trump for the lion’s share of the January 6 riot

Poll reveals marked political gap between responses

Update: 2:01 p.m. EDT April 27, 2021

A majority of Americans support ongoing law enforcement efforts to investigate the Jan.6 riot on the U.S. Capitol, according to a new poll that also asked who was responsible for the violence.

The new UMass Amherst / WCVB poll found that 45% say they hold former President Donald Trump most responsible when selecting from a fixed list of individuals and groups. However, among the only voters who backed President Joe Biden in 2020, 79% say they hold Trump responsible.

Of those who voted for Trump in 2020, only 5% say he is responsible. A plurality of these voters, 33%, instead place the blame on the Democratic Party.

While Americans disagree on responsibility, the poll found that 52% strongly support the ongoing investigation, while 13% say they are somewhat supportive.

The national poll, conducted April 21-23, also asked 1,000 respondents to choose the word that best describes the events of January 6. Fifty-eight percent called it a “riot”, 48% called it an “insurgency” and 43% called it a “protest”.

The survey has a 3.4% margin of error

When asked to describe the people who stormed the Capitol, 54% of respondents chose the words “rioters” and “mob”.

Related data from the poll, released on Monday, found that 46% say relations between the parties deteriorated during Biden’s time in the White House.

