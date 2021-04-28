As India suffers, diaspora searches for ways to help Northwestern countries

In India, five million cases of Covid were reported in April alone. There is nothing more difficult than watching a family member struggle with illness or even die while you are thousands of miles away. This is what happens to many of the 75,000 American Indians who live in the greater Seattle-Bellevue area.

Agastya Kohli lives in Kirkland. He is a technician, but he is best known as the son of an imposing literary figure in India named Narendra Kohli. So when Agastya’s father died from Covid earlier this month, it hurt on several levels. He was a giant, “Agastya said.” The loss is both a personal father for me, a grandfather for my nephews, a husband for my mother, but many of his admirers and readers are also mourning his passing. It is a great loss for Indian literature, for Indian culture. “ Even Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted his condolences.

Agastya discussed with her mother the advisability of going to India. They decided he should stay away, for safety reasons.

And so, he started looking for other ways to help. It was when he realized that despite his father’s prominence, no memorial service was planned. The reality is that there is no gathering in India right now, “he said.” It’s not like the neighbors can come and sit with the family. In fact, the family itself, all family members are in quarantine from each other, wearing masks inside the house. While he might be on the other side of the world, Agastya intervened. He hosted a prayer service featuring musicians from the Seattle-Bellevue area for his father and streamed it online last week. You can listen to it in the video below. A singer from Sammamish named Gauruv Chunda started things off.

The Agastyas experience echoes that of many Native Americans today in this region. Look from afar Meenakshi Rishi teaches economics at the University of Seattle. She said the Indian government had underestimated the scale of the problem. Public health, for example, is completely collapsing right now, “she said.” It was the nightmarish scenario everyone was talking about, and then in January every Indian was under a cloud of pride, thinking they had dodged the bullet. .

But they hadn’t, Rishi said, so now so many people have Covid that the social safety net in India is also collapsing.

My parents can’t leave their homes because their neighbors have Covid, “Rishi said.” They can’t bring a maid home because she has Covid. My father is 93 years old. My mother is 88 years old. I wonder who is going to feed these people. It’s an issue Lalita Uppala, executive director of the West Washington Indian Association, is working on. People cannot leave their homes, “Uppala said.” I have six sisters. Each sister has Covid in her family. Each member of the family experiences situations. They can’t even think of delivering food to another sister. So how are they going to help each other out there?

Uppala said that some of the problems currently plaguing India have technical solutions. She therefore called on the technical expertise of our region to help her.

I constantly hear how a technically savvy community we are, and there were often times when I was frustrated about this, as the Native American population here also has many vulnerable members, who may not be tech workers, Uppala said. But that’s once I’m really thankful for the tech-savvy sector in our community. “ Its volunteers build a support network connecting small self-help groups that are springing up across India, with people in need and with donors. Its volunteers looked at different groups and published their results in a crowdsourced Google document. In this way, local volunteers have helped in India where larger nonprofit aid groups like the Red Cross have failed.

These are people who settle in, after they finish their day job, or while doing their day job, they do it too, Uppala said.