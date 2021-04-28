Boris Johnson wants to build a new $ 278million royal yacht named after Prince Philip, sparking ongoing debate over cost and optics





From 1953 to 1997, the Royal family toured the world on the Royal Yacht Britannia.

To the Queen's dismay, Parliament decommissioned the yacht in 1997, citing maintenance costs.

Boris Johnson’s suggestion to build a new yacht to honor Prince Philip has fueled debate. For 44 years, the Royal Yacht Britannia took the royals on tour and on vacation across the world. Built in 1954, the five-story yacht became known as the the queen’s “floating palace” and had a full-time staff of over 240 boaters and officers. It is known that the Queen said that this was the only place where she could “really relax”. Despite the Queen’s fondness for the ship, the Labor government decided to decommission it in 1997, citing cost as the main reason. At the time, the Britannia was costing around £ 11million annually, Reuters reported. During the downgrading ceremony, the Queen shed a rare public tear. In the end, she may have secretly pushed for a replacement two years earlier, The Times reported. Publicity On May 5, 1995, the Queen’s Deputy Private Secretary wrote a letter to the Cabinet Office – now available at the National Archives – saying that she would ‘welcome a lot’ of a new yacht, but that it did not wish to make her wishes public. for fear of newspaper headlines like “Queen Demands New Yacht”. Years later, Prince Philip expressed remorse over the government’s decision to pull the Royal Yacht Britannia from the seas. “She should have had her steam turbines dismantled and diesel engines installed,” he said in an interview on his 90th birthday. by the Scotsman. “She was as healthy as a bell, and she could have gone on for another 50 years.” Now Prime Minister Boris Johnson wants Brittany to build a new yacht named after Prince Philip to help “sell Britain to the world,” The Times reported. The Department of Defense is drawing up plans and the estimated cost of building the ship is 200 million pounds, or $ 278 million, according to at the Times. But, according to Sky News deputy political editor Sam CoatesJohnson doesn’t appear to have executed the Buckingham Palace plan, and despite the Queen’s past interest in building a new yacht, this time around she may not be very happy. “I am told that the Prime Minister did not ask the Queen if she wanted a new yacht – she is familiar with the optics – nor did he ask how to use Prince Philip’s name. The palace is apparently very unhappy with this suggestion in the newspapers. , “Coates tweeted yesterday. Representatives for Buckingham Palace and the House of Commons did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.







