Jakarta calls for new offensive and crackdown on Papuan rebels

The assassination of an Indonesian intelligence chief by Papuan rebels has prompted the president and other leaders to root out insurgents who support the region’s long-standing independence movement.

Indonesian President Joko Jokowi Widodo ordered security forces to step up their campaign against armed rebel groups in Papua after an intelligence chief was shot dead in a ambush April 26.

General I Gusti Putu Danny Karya Nugraha, head of Papua’s regional intelligence agency, was shot dead by armed assailants from the West Papua Liberation Army, the military wing of the Free Papua Movement.

Fighting between armed rebels and state forces erupted on April 8, after the West Papua Liberation Army killed two teachers and at least two other civilians who the group said were working as informants for the government.

General Putu Danny reportedly went to the area where the violence took place, the village of Beoga, in the district of Puncak, when his convoy was attacked.

He was in the area as part of the operation to restore security and boost the morale of residents of the region following a series of attacks by separatist and terrorist groups, spokesman Wawan Purwanto of the National Intelligence Agency, Told AFP. He added that the setback would not harm the spirit of government forces focused on eradicating all national threats.

The Papuan independence movement is over 70 years old, although fighting between rebels and state forces has become more frequent since 2018.

In response to the murder of the intelligence chief, Jokowi ordered a further crackdown on Papuan rebel groups.

I would like to stress again that there is no place for armed groups in Papua, in Widodo mentionnedand ordered state security forces to prosecute and arrest all armed militants in Papua province.

Bambang Soesatyo, Speaker of the Indonesian Legislature, mentionned state forces should deploy all their forces to crush the rebels. Destroy them first. We will discuss human rights issues later, it mentionned, according to Indonesian media and Real news.

Amnesty International Indonesia’s executive director Usman Hamid spoke out against the speakers’ statement, saying it could lead to an escalation of violence. “This method only perpetuates the cycle of violence that can sacrifice citizens and officials,” he said. mentionned. Usman stressed that armed Papuan rebels could be captured and benefit from a fair trial avoiding the use of the death penalty.

Sidney Jones, director of the Jakartas Institute for Policy Analysis of Conflict (IPAC), said the intensified military presence in Papua could easily backfire, as many residents oppose the government’s engagement with the movement for free Papua.

Obviously, they have become more aggressive, but more importantly, the government’s strategy to retaliate has not worked at all as it only sent troops without understanding why they are stronger now than four years earlier. , and each year they are stronger, she Told Real news.

West Papua’s independence movement is well established. Photo: Nichollas harrison / CC BY-SA

Violence around Papuan independence movement escalates

Papua declared itself independent in 1961 but was invaded and annexed by Indonesia two years later. The current movement for the region’s independence began in 1969, after a UN-backed referendum determined that the region would continue to be part of Indonesia. Many Papuans and observers say the vote was illegitimate and controlled by the Indonesian military, just over 1,000 Papuans out of a population of over 800,000 have been allowed to vote and local residents say the military threatened those who voted with violence.

The Papua region, in the western part of the island of New Guinea, now includes the Indonesian provinces of Papua and West Papua.

In 2019, Indonesia saw the biggest protests for Papua’s independence in 20 years after the arrest of 43 Papuan students in East Java, accused of not respecting the Indonesian flag.

Mining and deforestation cause conflict in Papua

Many of the ongoing controversies in Papua revolve around natural resources, as the management of the region’s rich mineral deposits, forests and other resources is controlled by the Jakarta National Government.

Papua’s many mines include the Grasberg project, one of the largest copper and gold mines in the world. Operated by state-owned companies, the mine is estimated at US $ 100 billion. In the entrance to the bay of Bintuni, the energy conglomerate BP is development a US $ 10 billion gas field.

These and other projects generate significant income for the national government, while local communities see little benefit. In 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic, Papuans’ GDP contracted 7.4% while the national GDP grew by more than 5%.

A new report published by Greenpeace in April also shows how oil palm plantations and other deforestation in Papua regularly violate forest management laws. The report documents how provincial and national governments regularly authorized development that should be illegal under a 2011 forestry moratorium, which bans new permits for primary forest and peatland development, as well as a limited moratorium. on the oil palm signed by Widodo in September 2018.

Greenpeace found that since 2000 the government has opened up nearly one million hectares of forest land for plantations. The report also found that the remaining forest areas on land already set aside for plantations in Papua Province store carbon stocks equivalent to half of annual emissions from international aviation.

