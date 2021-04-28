Twitter Users Drag Donald Trump’s Bizarre Anti-Oscars Rant





Former President Donald Trump is apparently having issues with the Sunday Oscars telecast based on the grievance-filled press release his side sent out on Tuesday.

In the statement, Trump criticized the ratings for the awards show, which he said were lower than the poorly-rated Oscar telecast last year.

If they continue with the current ridiculous formula, it will only get worse if at all possible, Trump said.

The former reality TV star then suggested that the Academy of Cinema Arts and Sciences go back 15 years, look at the formula they then used, [and] change the name to THE ACADEMY AWARDS.

Don’t be so politically correct and boring, and do it right.

The Oscars moniker has been part of the Oscars since 1939, but the Academy chose to refresh its brand in 2013 by officially calling its annual awards show the Oscars, according to The Hill.

Trump also had other proposals for the awards ceremony (which he must have considered important because they were in all capitals) and also accused the televisions that produce the awards of spending all their time thinking about how to promote. the Democratic Party, which destroys our country and nullifies the Conservatives and Republicans. This formula certainly did not work very well for the Academy!

Many Twitter users responded to Festivus’ film-focused rant with appropriate deference.

Sir, he’s a Wendys. pic.twitter.com/thsm1ZnGhm

– Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) April 27, 2021

Just slowly read every line of this Oscar / Academy Awards statement from Trump, and I can’t stop laughing now.

– Asawin Suebsaeng (@ swin24) April 27, 2021

I’ll never stop laughing when Trump says stuff like “now called the Oscars” – what they’ve been called since at least the late 1930s. He really is the dumbest, most narcissistic man out there. ever defiled American public life. https://t.co/PwWB7Hgyeb

– Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) April 27, 2021

Donald Trump cares about the Oscars over 99% of Americans, and 100% of his base.

This is how he is down to earth and relatable. Speaking on behalf of the 1%. https://t.co/m8QaO5A3q6

– John R. Eakin (@JREakin) April 27, 2021

The only new value in Trump’s Oscar statement is that it’s the latest illustration of how the leader of one of our two political parties is totally deranged.

– Aaron Rupar (rupatrupar) April 27, 2021

15 years ago? I guess Trump wants more movies like Crash, Good Night and Good Luck, Memoirs of a Geisha, Syriana, and Brokeback Mountain. Surprising!

Plus, a huge news is that the term Oscars has just recently been introduced as a go-to nickname. https://t.co/bD1mtYtRU4

– Eric Goldman (@TheEricGoldman) April 27, 2021

