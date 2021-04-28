‘Incitement against institutions’ case: Javed Latif pushes LHC against arrest – Journal





LAHORE: Police arrested PML-N MK Javed Latif on Tuesday after a court court rejected his request for interim release in a case of incitement to people against state institutions.

The deputy had left the court when District and Extra Sessions Judge Wajid Min reserved the verdict of the petition after hearing final arguments from the prosecution and the petitioner. Plainclothes CIA police personnel were already present at the courthouse, apparently to arrest the deputy.

As the judge announced the verdict, a police team intercepted Mr. Latif on his way back to Sheikhupura, near Phool Mandi (flower market) and arrested him.

Mr Latif’s brother filed a habeas corpus petition in the Lahore High Court, challenging the jurisdiction of the CIA to make the arrest. Judge Anwarul Haq Pannun would hear the petition on Wednesday (today).

In a video message recorded at the time of his arrest, Mr Latif said it was unfortunate that elected officials were declared traitors only for reporting mistakes made in the country. Terrorists are freed in this country and those who make mistakes are called patriots, he regretted.

The PML-N chief said the police did not even wait for the court order and stopped him on the road for his arrest. He accused Prime Minister Imran Khan of using state institutions to crush the opposition.

He questioned the impartiality of state institutions and wondered how the prime minister had promised Jahangir Khan Tareen, the ex-leader of the PTI, to do justice in the cases recorded by the Federal Investigation Agency. (FIA).

The opposition MP trusted his words and said the policy of crushing opponents should be stopped to make the country prosperous.

Opposition leader in the National Assembly and PML-N chairman Shehbaz Sharif condemned Mr. Latif’s arrest.

He said the arrests of opposition leaders showed the government was nervous.

He stressed the need for tolerance and a sane spirit for the success of the country, hoping that the courts would meet the ends of justice in Mr Latifs’ case.

Earlier in court, Latifs lawyer Farhad Ali Shah argued that the FIR against his client was unfounded and resulted from political victimization. He said the police were not competent to take cognizance of the alleged infringement mentioned in the FIR.

On the lawyer’s remark, the judge asked the police officers in the civvies why they were present in court without being summoned. A staff member who identified himself as a CIA DSP said he came to complete the investigation from the MNA.

The lawyer asked the court to confirm the bail prior to Latif’s arrest as he pledged to join the investigation.

On the other side, a prosecutor opposed bail and argued the MP crossed constitutional lines for the sake of his party leader. He said the suspect was not entitled to bail at this point in the case.

A lawyer for the plaintiff argued that the MP threatened the state for the sake of an individual. He said the complainant had every right to take legal action against the objectionable statement. He said the complainant was proud to be part of the PTI.

The township police had registered the FIR following a complaint by a citizen, Jameel Saleem, under articles 120 / 120B, 153 / 153A, 500, 505 (i) (B) and 506 of the Pakistani Penal Code. The sections deal with offenses of inciting hatred against state institutions, including the military, and promoting enmity between different groups.

On a TV show, Mr Latif said his party would not say Pakistan Khappay (we want Pakistan) if something happened to PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz.

The court granted Latif provisional bail on March 22, which was withdrawn on Tuesday.

Posted in Dawn on April 28, 2021

