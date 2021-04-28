Prayers hit Jokowi in front, now against Bobby





Jakarta – Politician Gerindra party Romo HR Muhammad Syafi’i sarcastic with the mayor of Medan Bobby nasution. Long before Syafi’i hinted at Bobby, this RPD RI member delivered a vivid prayer in front of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). In 2016, the readers of the MPR-DPR-DPD annual session were handed over to the DPR RI members of the Gerindra faction. The annual session was attended by President Jokowi and Vice President Jusuf Kalla (JK) at the time. Syafi’i then read a prayer at the MPR / DPR building complex, Senayan, Jakarta on Tuesday (8/16/2016). The man who is colloquially called Romo Syafi’i It offends the question subcontracting until the insinuation is inserted in the face of the head of the country. “Keep us away from treacherous leaders, who make false promises, who give empty hopes. Away us, O God, from treacherous leaders, who make only false promises, empty hopes, whose power is not to advance and protect this people, and it is as if the arrogance of power is facing the needs of the people, ”Syafi’i said in his prayer. In addition, Father Syafi’i mentioned the issue of clashes between residents and officials in his prayers. As the annual session approached at that time, there were indeed incidents of clashes due to citizen policing by the Indonesian Air Force. “Wherever people are kicked out without knowing where they are going, wherever people lose their jobs, O Allah. In this rich country these people subcontracting O Allah, there is no guarantee that their life will be as if they are so enthusiastic about scaring people, ”he explained. Regarding the content of his prayer, Father Syafi’i admitted to having received 600 SMS. Many of them are in the form of praise even if on social networks (medsos) there are also those whobully himself. “As a citizen and representative of the people, I have the feeling that there are a lot of problems in this republic. I feel that crime is currently organized, and that only God can save this nation. That is why I ask God. Because I have said prayers in this country. During a special session, automatically the content of the prayer relates more to the country’s hopes for the future, “explained Father Syafi’i. Bobby Nasution (Rengga Sancaya / detikcom) Bobby Nasution (Rengga Sancaya / detikcom) Five years later, this member of Commission III of the DPR RI who is in charge of the law insinuated the mayor of Medan Bobby Nasution that he removed the head of the Medan health unit, Edwin. Bobby, who is President Jokowi’s son-in-law, also responded to the contempt with another innuendo. As seen detikcom, Tuesday (4/27/2021), Romo Syafi’i transmitted the insinuation against Bobby via the Instagram account @ romo.syafii. He said Bobby got into the habit of lying. “It turns out that Bobby got into the habit of lying early in his tenure about the removal of the Medan health unit,” the account writes. Father Syafi’i accused Bobby of lying, saying he often reminded Edwin of Corona’s existence before removing him from his post as head of the Medan health unit. Syafi’i said Bobby never reminded Edwin of him. Find out more on the following page:

