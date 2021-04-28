No evidence for Trump’s claim of surging border drug trafficking under Biden





As border crossings from Mexico increase sharply, fueled by an increase in the number of unaccompanied children, former President Donald Trump painted a picture of doom in an interview with the Fox News host, Sean Hannity.

Hannity asked about the growing number of migrant children and “biden cages,” a reference to overcrowded shelters and soft walls where children are held temporarily. Trump responded more broadly, saying his own policy left things pretty well at the border, and all Biden had to do “was leave him alone.” (We evaluated a similar, predominantly false claim.)

Then he made a claim that we wanted to verify.

“You know, the other thing that people don’t talk about is human trafficking and drugs,” Trump said on April 19. “It’s doubled, tripled and quadrupled, because it’s pouring in right now.”

The claim was contained in an excerpt from the interview with Trumps shared on Facebook by his son Don Trump Jr., who has 4.78 million Facebook followers.

Trumps’ youngest article from April 21 was reported as part of Facebook’s efforts to tackle fake news and disinformation on its news feed. (Learn more about our partnership with Facebook.)

The former office of presidents did not respond to our request for information.

We could not find any evidence to support either part of its claim.

Trafficking in human beings consists of forcing a person to engage in any form of work through the threat of violence, fraud or coercion, and for the purpose of exploitation. Transporting people across a border is not the same as trafficking in human beings.

Dominique Roe-Sepowitz, director of the Office of Sex Trafficking Intervention Research at Arizona State University, said that from what she observed, law enforcement is not reporting no increase in sex trafficking victims or labor and social service programs, not reporting huge increases since Biden took office.

“Maybe he’s talking about smuggling,” she said of Trump. “It is much more flashy to say human trafficking, but that is incorrect.”

Guadalupe Correa-Cabrera, a professor at George Mason University whose research expertise includes Mexico-United States relations, organized crime, immigration, border security, and human trafficking, and Caren Benjamin, spokesperson for Project Polaris, which fights sex trafficking and labor, said data. to support the Trump claim do not exist.

“Making statements like this fundamentally doesn’t understand how human trafficking actually works,” Benjamin said. “Trafficking is not something that happens in a single instant, like crossing a border. It is a process, almost like a narrative, that takes place over time. So the idea that we might, a few months after the start of a new administration, counting the traffic, cases linked to border crossings, is insane. “

On drugs, the latest statistics available from U.S. Customs and Border Protection for Southwest Border seizures, released on April 8, show that the total amount of illicit drugs seized, in pounds, was 23% lower in the first three months of 2021 than it was. was in the first three months of 2020, when Trump was president.

February’s number was higher than a year earlier, by around 12%.

The number of drug crises is up 11% for the first three months of 2021, not double, triple or quadruple.

Our decision

Trump has said that “human trafficking and drugs” at the Mexican border have “doubled, tripled and quadrupled” since Biden became president.

Traffic experts said they had not seen such an increase and that there was no data to support Trumps’ claim.

Federal figures show the amount of drugs seized at the southwest border is lower in the first three months of 2021 than in the first quarter of 2020, while the number of drug seizures is up by about 11 %.

We set the Trumps declaration to False.

