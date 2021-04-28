10 years after his death, Osama still haunts the country





In this photo taken on February 11, Altaf Hussain, who was a neighbor of slain al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden, stands next to a sign at the site of the demolished compound where bin Laden stayed in Abbottabad .

ABBOTTABAD: Children play cricket in a patch of scorched grass and scattered rubble in Abbottabad, all that remains of the last lair of the man who was once the most wanted person on the planet.

It is in this city that Osama Bin Laden was killed during the clandestine raid of Operation Geronimo by the US Navy Seals in the early hours of May 2, 2011.

The operation had global repercussions and damaged the international reputation of the Pakistani people. Bin Laden had been living in isolation for at least five years in Abbottabad, hidden behind the high walls of an imposing white building less than two kilometers from a renowned military academy.

It was a very bad thing for this place and for the whole country, said Altaf Hussain, a retired schoolteacher, walking down an alley next to bin Laden’s former residence.

By living here, Osama gave this city a bad reputation.

The raid caught Pakistan between a rock and a hard place.

Officials could deny knowing he was there, but in doing so, they would effectively be admitting a shocking intelligence failure. Furthermore, they were deemed powerless to prevent Washington from carrying out such a daring raid on sovereign soil.

However, the American operation reinforced an already strong anti-American sentiment among a population tired of the heavy financial and human toll paid for the war on terrorism and the alliance between Islamabads and Washington after the attacks of September 11, 2001.

Pakistan was initially receptive to the founding myth of Al Qaeda, the resistance of Muslims to US imperialism. But by the time of his death, bin Laden’s local popularity had waned.

Before, I remember people calling their children Osama, even in my village, said journalist Rahimullah Yusufzai, a specialist in jihadist networks.

Bin Laden’s death did not stop extremism from spreading in Pakistan, and conservative religious movements have become even more influential.

Over the next three years, several terrorist groups, including the Pakistani Taliban, carried out bloody attacks and established strongholds in the northwestern tribal areas bordering Afghanistan.

A military campaign launched in 2014 helped reduce violence, although a recent spate of minor attacks has raised fears of a regrouping of extremists.

Without its charismatic leader, Al Qaeda has survived, but barely and is no longer able to launch major attacks in the West, Yusufzai says.

The group is no longer a big threat to Pakistan either, says Hamid Mir, the last journalist to interview bin Laden face-to-face, although other groups such as the militant Islamic State remain.

He said that while the founder of Al Qaeda is still viewed as a freedom fighter by some, many also recognize him as a bad person who has killed innocent people and caused destruction not only in Pakistan, but in many. country, in violation of the teachings of Islam. .

Bin Laden nevertheless retains an aura in radical circles.

He lives in the heart of every Taliban and every jihadist, said Saad, an Afghan Taliban official living in Peshawar.

Prime Minister Imran Khan caused a scandal two years ago by telling parliament that bin Laden had died a martyr to a noble death in the Islamic world.

Even in Abbottabad, a prosperous and largely tolerant mid-size city, ambiguity reigns over Bin Laden, whose house was razed in 2012 by authorities so that it does not become a memorial.

In this street, there are differences of opinion, says the former teenage neighbor Numan Hattak. Some say he was good, others say he was bad.

Posted in Dawn on April 28, 2021

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos