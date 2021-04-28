Could Arlene Foster be DUP’s scapegoat for Boris Johnson’s Brexit ‘betrayal’? | UK News





The Democratic Unionist Party has its roots in the Free Presbyterian Fundamentalist Church of Ulster. Its members know the origin of the term “scapegoat”. In the Old Testament of the Bible, the Israelites seeking atonement for their sins had to choose two goats. One was sacrificed and the other – the “fleeing goat” – was driven out into the wild, taking the sins of the people with it. Could Arlene Foster be the DUP’s scapegoat for Boris Johnson’s “betrayal” on Brexit? Still grappling with the pandemic, the premier says she has “bigger things to do” than defend her position, but she has never faced a greater challenge. With up to 80% of his Storm Assembly party now in open revolt, it looks like his days as DUP leader may be over. Problems have been piling up around her not for weeks or months but for years. Many in the party believe the best team – Arlene Foster, Deputy Leader Nigel Dodds and top backstage advisers – have sent mixed messages. Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player





Foster ignores the threat of leadership

Like many other parties, the DUP is made up of two wings: one more pragmatic, the other more ideological. For some, the last straw came last week when the party opposed the ban on so-called gay conversion therapy in Northern Ireland. Ms Foster abstained on the issue, leading many DUP members to conclude that she was now too weak on contentious social issues. They were already deeply frustrated that she did not fight more when same-sex marriage and abortion legislation was forced on Northern Ireland by Westminster. But the imposition of the Northern Ireland Protocol – a trade border in the Irish Sea – had set the scene for an internal confrontation. Shortly before winning the Tory leadership, Boris Johnson told the DUP annual conference in Belfast that no UK prime minister “could or should” agree to such an arrangement. Arlene Foster has been pressured to fight back harder for what many see as the Prime Minister’s “betrayal”. The difficulty for Ms Foster is that she attempted to demolish that trade border in the Irish Sea without tearing down the power-sharing government by accident. Under pressure from the Unionist electorate, one year from an election to the Assembly, Ms Foster could be sent into the desert to pay the price.

