Clash in Papua killed 5 rebels and 1 police





JAYAPURA, Indonesia (AP) – An Indonesian policeman and five Papuan independence fighters have been killed in an ongoing clash between security forces and a rebel group in the troubled province of Papua, authorities said on Wednesday.

Clashes began earlier this month in Indonesia’s easternmost Papua province after rebels torched several schools and gunned down two teachers in the village of Beoga, Puncak district.

Police, military and intelligence forces joined together to track down the attackers, who officials say are from the West Papua Liberation Army, the military wing of the Free Papua Organization. Rebels in Papua have been fighting a low-level insurgency since the early 1960s, when Indonesia annexed the region, a former Dutch colony. Papua was officially incorporated into Indonesia in 1969 after a UN sponsored ballot that was seen as a sham by many. Papua Police Chief Mathius Fakhiri said a joint military and police force on Tuesday killed five of the Papuan fighters in a battle with dozens of rebels armed with military-grade weapons as well as axes and guns. arrows in the village of Makki. He said a policeman was shot in the stomach and died while two others were injured. Security forces managed to evacuate the body and injured officers to a hospital in neighboring Mimika district, near the mining town of Tembagapura on Tuesday, as the joint force chased other rebels who fled into the jungle, Fakhiri said. Sebby Sambom, a spokesperson for the Liberation Army, who previously confirmed the police statement, changed his statement after receiving the latest information from a commander of the West Papua National Liberation Army, Lekagak Telenggen, who told him that the five victims who died in the clash were civilians. “There are no casualties on our side, this is all a public deception,” Sambon said. “Indonesian security forces stormed several villages in Puncak district and shot at villagers, many of whom died and injured.” Tuesday’s clash came two days after Papua’s intelligence agency chief Brig. General Gusti Putu Danny Nugraha was shot in the head and died in a rebel ambush. The ambush occurred while the general was patrolling the village of Dambet in the district of Puncak with 13 other personnel on motorcycles after rebels burned down a primary school and houses in the village. President Joko Widodo ordered government forces to hunt down the rebels. “I stress that there is no room for armed criminal groups in Papua and all over the country,” Widodo said in televised remarks on Monday. Rebel attacks in several districts of Papua have increased over the past year, including in the Grasberg mine. The vast reserves of gold and copper at the Grasberg mine have been mined for decades by the US company Freeport-McMoRan, damaging the surrounding environment while providing significant tax revenues for the Indonesian government. But indigenous Papuans have benefited little and are poorer, sicker and more likely to die young than others in Indonesia. ____ Associated Press writer Niniek Karmini in Jakarta, Indonesia, contributed to the report.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos