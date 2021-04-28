PM Imran tries to save PTI from disintegration: Maryam





ISLAMABAD – Pakistani Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz said on Tuesday that Imran Khan was trying to save the party from disintegration. She said elected PTI members do not want to run in the next general election on the party ticket because they cannot stand up for bad government policies.

She said the PTI-led government is a “curse” on the people because she blamed them for not effectively handling the coronavirus situation. “We want this curse [PTI government] in the end … we can bear them, but people would not, “said the PML-N vice president at a press conference with the Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK ) Raja Farooq Haider and other party leaders after the PML -N Parliamentary Council Meeting at Kashmir House here.

She observed that the government had failed to curb the coronavirus, implement SOPs and protect people’s health and added that there were no safety provisions during Cambridge exams.

She said the government put the lives of students at risk by conducting exams as the coronavirus situation worsens in the country. “Other countries in the region have opted for other means of conducting the exams, so why has this incompetent government put the lives of students at risk,” she said. She asked the Prime Minister and the Minister of Education if they would send their own children to these examination centers.

Maryam added that Prime Minister Imran Khan gave his government an NRO after his meeting of a group of lawmakers supporting PTI leader Jahangir Tareen. She said Prime Minister Khan should be very aware when it comes to dealing with legal issues. She said the PML-N itself wanted to leave the PTI government fully exposed by its failed policies. The PML-N leader said the government was busy behind closed-door talks with India without gaining confidence in the Kashmiri and Pakistani people and leaders.

She said PML-N Quaid Mian Nawaz Sharif was in contact with the party leadership in connection with the AJK elections.

She condemned the arrest of the party lawmaker, saying he was targeted for telling the truth. She called Absar Alam’s attack an attempt to silence dissenting voices. Speaking on the occasion, AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider warned the PTI-led government against rigging in the upcoming Azad Jammu and Kashmir elections. He said the party would fight against this and not sit still.

PM AJK said the election rigging would go in favor of India. The rigging of the elections would benefit India and it would be a move to deceive the people of Azad Kashmir, Haider said, adding that the PML-N will not let anyone rig the elections. “Everything will be in vain if the elections are rigged,” he added.

