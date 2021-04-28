Connect with us

News in pictures – April 27, 2021

Our image editors bring you the best images of the day

A man wearing a face mask attaches the name tag of a devotee in preparation for Buddha’s upcoming birthday on May 19 at Jogye Temple in Seoul, South Korea. AP Photo / Lee Jin-man
An almost full pink moon rises above Tower Bridge in London. April’s super moon is one of the largest and brightest of 2021 with its orbit about 357,379 km from Earth, making it about 14% larger and 30% brighter. WIktor Szymanowicz / NurPhoto / Shutterstock
Tourists visit the scenic site of the Pyramids of Giza in Giza, Egypt. Local tourism has been severely affected by COVID-19, with fewer tourists seen in the scenic area now. Xinhua / Shutterstock
Talk Art and W1 Curates present a new installation on Flannels in Oxford Street to launch their new Talk Art Book, Oxford Street, London. Guy Bell / Shutterstock
The Speaker of the House of Commons, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, with the restored tiled floors in Parliament. The last piece of tile was laid in the floor of the central hall of the Houses of Parliament in central London, ending nine years of work to replace the encaustic tiles on the historic sidewalks. British Parliament / Jessica Taylor / PA Wire
People wearing face masks walk past graffiti of a masked emoji amid the coronavirus pandemic. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on April 26 that Turkey would impose a full lockdown between April 29 and May 17 to stem the spread of the coronavirus. Altan Gocher / ZUMA Wire / Shutterstock
New patrol ship HMS Tamar, which will head to the Asia-Pacific region with a “ dazzling camouflage ” paint scheme, various shades of black, white and gray with odd or jarring shapes. Ministry of Defense / Crown Copyright / PA Wire
Members of the Blue and Royals Regiment of Domestic Calvary practice in the sun in Hyde Park this morning as covid restrictions are lifted. Amer Ghazzal / Shutterstock
Lauren Masterman, Bar Convent employee, and Director of Special Collections Dr Hannah Thomas with an ornate painting of the Easter Tide during the unveiling at Bar Convent Living Heritage Center in York of a collection of significant historical artifacts recently inherited from St Mary’s School, Shaftesbury, before it reopened on May 17th. Danny Lawson / PA Wire
The Duchess of Cambridge is shown a lamb by farmers’ daughter Clover Chapman, during a visit to Manor Farm in Little Stainton, Durham. Owen Humphreys / PA Wire



