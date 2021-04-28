Imran Khan announces new package for overseas Pakistanis – News





Foreign residents of the country will soon be able to buy a car at reduced rates under the Roshan digital account.

Overseas Pakistan will soon be able to buy a car at reduced rates under the Roshan digital account, the Khaleej Times has learned.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will address non-resident Pakistanis at 11 a.m. Pakistan Standard Time on Thursday to announce a special schedule.

Senator Faisal Javed Khan tweeted that the central bank will launch two new initiatives for non-resident Pakistanis to mark the celebration of the billion dollar remittances through Roshan digital accounts.

“Great News for our Overseas as @StateBank_Pak launches 2 new initiatives under the #RoshanDigitalAccount program: 1. Roshan Apni Car and 2.Roshan Samaaji Khidmat as we celebrate the GDR reaching USD 1 billion. at 11am PST, ”Faisal Javed Khan tweeted.

Javed Afridi, owner of Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistani Super League, also wrote a letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan authorizing the duty-free purchase of new cars or electric vehicles from overseas Pakistanis.

“This will not only help the local auto industry, but will also allow non-resident Pakistanis to pay huge duties and taxes on imported vehicles,” Afridi told the Khaleej Times in an exclusive interview last week.

RDA is a game-changer

Imran Khan launched the RDA program on September 10, 2020. It is a joint effort of the State Bank of Pakistan and the Federal Government in collaboration with eight commercial banks operating in Pakistan. Later, other banks joined the initiative to facilitate the Pakistani overseas community.

“Since the launch of #RoshanDigitalAccount Scheme by Prime Minister Imran Khan on September 10, 2020, more than 120,000 accounts have been opened and more than $ 1 billion has been put into these accounts,” Faisal Javed tweeted.

The main objective of the GDR is to attract millions of Pakistanis living abroad by offering yields on deposits much higher than those of developed economies. The initiative has helped foreign citizens to remotely open bank accounts in Pakistan through online digital portals without physically going to branches.

Banking experts and analysts are optimistic about Roshan Digital Account’s prospects and said it will continue to attract funds from overseas Pakistanis, especially those based in the Gulf region.

“Pakistan is expected to receive up to $ 2 billion in remittances through the Roshan Digital Account program by the end of this year,” they said.

Banking experts said the GDR would be the third main source of foreign exchange inflows into the country after the rise in remittances and stable exports.

