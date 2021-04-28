British Labor Party calls for investigation into ‘cover-up’ of renovations to Boris Johnson’s apartment





Britain’s opposition Labor Party on Tuesday called for an investigation into whether Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s press secretary “knowingly misled” the public about the renovation of his official Downing Street apartment. Dominic Cummings, who was Mr Johnson’s main adviser on the Brexit campaign and helped him win an election in 2019 ahead of a crisis last year, said on Friday the PM wanted donors to pay secretly for renovation. Mr Cummings said he told Mr Johnson such plans were “unethical, senseless and even illegal”. Deputy Labor leader Angela Rayner wrote to Simon Case, the head of the civil service, asking him to investigate the responses of Mr Johnson’s then press secretary to the case this year . Allegra Stratton, a former BBC journalist, served as her press secretary from October until last week. “Conservative Party funds are not being used to pay for the renovation of the Downing Street estate,” Ms Stratton said in a briefing last month. But British media have since reported that the renovations were funded through a loan from the Conservative Party. “As Special Advisor, Allegra Stratton is bound by the Civil Service Code, which sets out the standards of integrity and honesty required of public servants,” Ms. Rayner said in a letter to Mr. Case. “I urge you to incorporate into your review an investigation into whether the former press secretary knowingly misled journalists and the public, or was misled by members of the government who appear to want to cover up.” Downing Street said Conservative Party money was not currently being used to pay for renovations, without saying if it had been in the past. “All the costs of the larger renovation this year beyond those foreseen by the annual allowance have been borne by the Prime Minister personally,” he said. “Conservative Party funds are not used for this.”







