Turkey wants Biden to quash declaration of Armenian genocide





The Turkish leader on Tuesday called on President Biden to reverse his statement on the Armenian genocide, saying it would hurt relations between the two countries and that the United States should “look in the mirror” to see how it treated Native Americans. . President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in his first public comments on the 1915 massacre since Biden’s statement on Saturday, said the “bad step” could hurt relations between the United States and Turkey. “The US president has made baseless, unfair and false remarks about the sad events that took place in our geography over a century ago,” Erdogan said after a cabinet meeting. “I hope the US president will come back from this bad stage as soon as possible.” Erdogan urged Turkish and Armenian historians to form a commission to examine the incident. Biden, in a statement released on Armenian Remembrance Day on Saturday, acknowledged the mass killings committed during World War I by the Ottoman Turks. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said around 150,000 Armenians were killed and the death toll was exaggerated. REUTERS From April 24, 1915, with the arrest of Armenian intellectuals and community leaders in Constantinople by the Ottoman authorities, 1.5 million Armenians were deported, massacred or marched to their deaths in a campaign of extermination, said the president. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan overturned the declaration of genocide on the United States, highlighting the massacre of Native Americans. Getty Images Erdogan accused the United States of staying on the sidelines and not intervening to end fighting between Azerbaijani troops and Armenian secessionists in Nagorno-Karabakh, a conflict brokered by Russia and France. President Joe Biden officially recognized the Armenian Genocide on April 24. AP He also touched on the history of America. “If you say genocide, then you have to look at yourself in the mirror and do an assessment. Native Americans, I don’t even need to mention them, what happened is clear, ”Erdogan said. “As long as all of these truths exist, you cannot lay the charge of genocide on the Turkish people.” About 1.5 million Armenians were killed during the genocide in Turkey. Getty Images The Armenian Genocide occurred during the fighting of World War I and the final period of the Ottoman Empire. The Turkish rulers sided with Germany in the war and accused the Armenians of supporting the Russians, saying they posed a threat to the declining empire. No less than 1.5 million Armenians were killed in the bloodshed. The Armenians traveled long distances until their death in 1915. AP Turkey has admitted that Armenians living in the Ottoman Empire died in action with troops, but disputes the casualty count. Erdogan said around 150,000 people were killed, saying the toll was “exaggerated by adding a zero at the end”. With pole wires

