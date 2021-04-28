Scenic river reaping green rewards





President Xi Jinping on Tuesday visits an exhibit of the Zhuang ethnic group at the Guangxi Anthropology Museum in Nanning, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Xi watched performances and learned about efforts to promote ethnic solidarity and protect and promote ethnic culture. XIE HUANCHI / XINHUA

Major environmental investment in iconic Guangxi waterway paves the way for sustainability Wu Youxiang, standing under a rocky hill and showing patches of greenery, had reason to be happy: The plants grew slowly but steadily under his watch for most of the past five years. “Zenia insignis legume-type trees are the best. They grow in difficult conditions and can be good for the soil,” he said. A closer inspection of the hill revealed some of its work. Well-spaced terraces were carved into the hard surface to contain the shrubs as they took root, while a network of thin pipes for watering the plants covered the slopes along with finely distributed vines. Wu, 36, is a technician at the Yanshan District Agriculture and Rural Affairs Bureau in Guilin, a city in southern China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. The hill, which had been used as part of a stone quarry that was closed in May 2016, is now part of a major green campaign to protect and promote environmental sustainability in the region. Guilin itself is one of the best tourist spots in the country. The city has breathtaking karst mountains which are part of the landscape of the UNESCO World Heritage Sites of Guangxi and the meandering Lijiang River. Guilin’s natural prints are correctly printed on the back of the 20 yuan note. During the two-session annual meeting in 2015, President Xi Jinping urged the Guangxi delegation to the National People’s Congress, the country’s highest legislature, to protect the mountains and waters of Guilin and the good ecology of the region. Xi, who is also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, on Sunday reiterated the protection of the river ecology during remarks during the inspection of a section of the waterway. Hailing the river as the only such treasure in China and the world, Xi said its ecological environment should never be damaged. On a river dock, he listened to reports from local officials on environmental protection in the river valley and on quarry clean-up efforts and illegal sand exploitation.

