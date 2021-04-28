Politics
Took action in the most professional manner, Modi govt tells SC on ‘fake story’ on Covid
Text size:
New Delhi: Narendra Modi government told the Supreme Court it has taken various measures in the most professional manner to equip the country with everything needed to deal with a surge in Covid-19 cases, ahead of the second massive wave across the country.
In a 200-page affidavit filed in the Supreme Court on Tuesday, the Union Home Office (MHA) placed details of several meetings the government held with states between last year and today , as well as the repeated reminders he sent them to ensure the implementation of Covid. – appropriate behavior in public places.
Prepared by the additional secretary of the MHA, the affidavit indicated that he submitted certain facts to the court to deal with a completely false account only after the onset of the covid pandemic, during its maximum impact and thereafter, the nation did nothing and is caught off guard within a second. ascend.
The document was submitted following an April 23 order by a bench headed by the then Chief Justice of India, SA Bobde (now retired), who a day earlier had taken notice suo motu of the national emergency caused by a sharp increase in Covid cases.
A newly constituted bench led by Judge DY Chandrachud took note of the affidavit on Tuesday. However, after the hearing, he ordered the Center to file a new affidavit with answers to his questions about handling Covid.
Also read:I did not request 100 beds for judges in a 5 star hotel, withdraw the order or cancel it: Delhi HC
What the Center wrote
In the affidavit, the Modi government listed the steps it has taken to increase the oxygen supply to 15 states where the pandemic outbreak has been strong and said the Center has allocated oxygen to the states in accordance with their projection, which is based on active cases.
In the case of Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, however, demand increased 100% within five days, he said.
The affidavit also mentioned the required approval given to the seven companies making remdesivir injections to start operating their additional manufacturing sites to increase production of Covid drugs from 74 lakh vials to 90 lakh vials per month.
Remdesivir is a listed drug to be administered in moderate to severe Covid cases, which according to the affidavit only represents 20% of total active Covid cases.
Regarding the shortage of injecting tocilizumab, the government said it is an imported drug that does not have a manufacturing facility in India. However, he suggested the use of alternative drugs produced in the country such as itulizumab, dexamethasone, methyl prednisolone, which are readily available in India and are as effective as tocilizumab.
Left to states to make a decision based on needs
The affidavit also gave a date breakdown of the meetings the Modi government held with states during the first wave of the pandemic as well as the guidance it issued to states on various issues, including the implementation of the pandemic. effective implementation of preventive health measures.
Between September 2020 and April 23, 2021, states were notified of this account 24 times, the affidavit states.
It is respectfully submitted that after the initial outbreak of covid19 until the emergence of a second more severe wave, the Indian Union continued to monitor developments in the system and continued to provide advice to state governments , taking note of the existing situation on the ground. , while leaving discretion to the state government to make a needs-based decision intact, the affidavit said.
On January 5-7, the Union’s health secretary wrote to Maharashtra, Kerala, Chhattisgarh and West Bengal, urging them to take swift action and maintain strict vigilance to stem the surge in cases of Covid, according to the affidavit.
On January 6, the Center said that a high-level team had been sent to Kerala to support the state in public health interventions for the management of Covid. A similar team was again sent to Kerala, while another was sent to Maharashtra on February 2 to support states in Covid interventions.
High-level multidisciplinary teams were also dispatched Feb. 24-25 to seven states and UTs that saw a sharp rise. On February 27, states were advised not to let their guard down and to apply appropriate behavior to covid.
States have been urged to follow effective surveillance and follow-up strategies with respect to potential super-spread events, the affidavit said, disclosing the contents of its missive to the States. This was reiterated in another letter on February 28, he said.
In addition to sending notices, the Center also convened nine meetings to prepare an adequate response to the second wave of Covid cases. These meetings were held either by the prime minister or by the prime minister’s office, the affidavit states.
Also read:Bombay HC requests a response from the Centers on the supply and allocation of Remdesivir in Maharashtra
Subscribe to our channels on Youtube & Telegram
Why the news media is in crisis and how to fix it
India needs even more free, fair, open-ended, questioning journalism in the face of multiple crises.
But the news media are in a crisis of their own. There have been brutal layoffs and pay cuts. The best of journalism is shrinking, giving in to crass spectacle in prime time.
ThePrint has the best young reporters, columnists and editors working for it. To support journalism of this quality, smart, thoughtful people like you have to pay the price. Whether you live in India or abroad, you can do it here.
Support our journalism
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit