Took action in the most professional manner, Modi govt tells SC on ‘fake story’ on Covid

New Delhi: Narendra Modi government told the Supreme Court it has taken various measures in the most professional manner to equip the country with everything needed to deal with a surge in Covid-19 cases, ahead of the second massive wave across the country.

In a 200-page affidavit filed in the Supreme Court on Tuesday, the Union Home Office (MHA) placed details of several meetings the government held with states between last year and today , as well as the repeated reminders he sent them to ensure the implementation of Covid. – appropriate behavior in public places.

Prepared by the additional secretary of the MHA, the affidavit indicated that he submitted certain facts to the court to deal with a completely false account only after the onset of the covid pandemic, during its maximum impact and thereafter, the nation did nothing and is caught off guard within a second. ascend.

The document was submitted following an April 23 order by a bench headed by the then Chief Justice of India, SA Bobde (now retired), who a day earlier had taken notice suo motu of the national emergency caused by a sharp increase in Covid cases.

A newly constituted bench led by Judge DY Chandrachud took note of the affidavit on Tuesday. However, after the hearing, he ordered the Center to file a new affidavit with answers to his questions about handling Covid.

What the Center wrote

In the affidavit, the Modi government listed the steps it has taken to increase the oxygen supply to 15 states where the pandemic outbreak has been strong and said the Center has allocated oxygen to the states in accordance with their projection, which is based on active cases.

In the case of Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, however, demand increased 100% within five days, he said.

The affidavit also mentioned the required approval given to the seven companies making remdesivir injections to start operating their additional manufacturing sites to increase production of Covid drugs from 74 lakh vials to 90 lakh vials per month.

Remdesivir is a listed drug to be administered in moderate to severe Covid cases, which according to the affidavit only represents 20% of total active Covid cases.

Regarding the shortage of injecting tocilizumab, the government said it is an imported drug that does not have a manufacturing facility in India. However, he suggested the use of alternative drugs produced in the country such as itulizumab, dexamethasone, methyl prednisolone, which are readily available in India and are as effective as tocilizumab.

Left to states to make a decision based on needs

The affidavit also gave a date breakdown of the meetings the Modi government held with states during the first wave of the pandemic as well as the guidance it issued to states on various issues, including the implementation of the pandemic. effective implementation of preventive health measures.

Between September 2020 and April 23, 2021, states were notified of this account 24 times, the affidavit states.

It is respectfully submitted that after the initial outbreak of covid19 until the emergence of a second more severe wave, the Indian Union continued to monitor developments in the system and continued to provide advice to state governments , taking note of the existing situation on the ground. , while leaving discretion to the state government to make a needs-based decision intact, the affidavit said.

On January 5-7, the Union’s health secretary wrote to Maharashtra, Kerala, Chhattisgarh and West Bengal, urging them to take swift action and maintain strict vigilance to stem the surge in cases of Covid, according to the affidavit.

On January 6, the Center said that a high-level team had been sent to Kerala to support the state in public health interventions for the management of Covid. A similar team was again sent to Kerala, while another was sent to Maharashtra on February 2 to support states in Covid interventions.

High-level multidisciplinary teams were also dispatched Feb. 24-25 to seven states and UTs that saw a sharp rise. On February 27, states were advised not to let their guard down and to apply appropriate behavior to covid.

States have been urged to follow effective surveillance and follow-up strategies with respect to potential super-spread events, the affidavit said, disclosing the contents of its missive to the States. This was reiterated in another letter on February 28, he said.

In addition to sending notices, the Center also convened nine meetings to prepare an adequate response to the second wave of Covid cases. These meetings were held either by the prime minister or by the prime minister’s office, the affidavit states.

