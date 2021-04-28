Democrats want to reinstate methane rules relaxed by Trump Donald Trump Congress Glasgow American Democrats





Congressional Democrats are working to reinstate regulations designed to limit potent greenhouse gas emissions from oil and gas fields, as part of a larger effort by the Biden administration to fight change climate.

The Senate is set to pass a resolution Wednesday that would reverse President Donald Trump’s environmental setback that relaxed the requirements of a 2016 Obama administration rule targeting methane emissions from oil and gas drilling.

The Environmental Protection Agency approved the rule last year. Former agency administrator Andrew Wheeler said the change would strengthen and promote American energy “ while saving companies tens of millions of dollars a year in compliance requirements.

Democrats and environmentalists have called the methane reduction one of the Trump administration’s most egregious actions to deregulate U.S. businesses, noting that methane is one of the most potent greenhouse gases that contribute to global warming, with a stronger short-term impact than even carbon dioxide.

Preventing methane leaks from oil and gas sites “is a big part of how we prevent a 1.5 degree (Celsius) rise in global temperatures,” a key focus of the climate movement, said the Senator Martin Heinrich, DN.M.

advised

Heinrich, a member of the Senate Energy Committee, is co-sponsoring the resolution under the Congressional Review Act, which allows Congress to overturn certain regulations that have been in place for a short time. The Trump rule was finalized last September.

Heinrich called the resolution a no-brainer, saying preventing leaks of methane, a type of natural gas, will save businesses money, put people to work and help prevent global warming. climate. The measure is supported by the Senate’s 50 Democrats as well as Republican Senator Susan Collins of Maine, but Heinrich and other Democrats say they hope more Republicans will join them.

A similar measure is pending in the House and should be approved.

“I am surprised and a little disappointed that this is not largely bipartisan,” said Heinrich, noting that many energy companies, including Shell Oil Co., Occidental Petroleum and Cheniere Energy Inc., are supporting the reestablishment of the regime. Obama era.

It’s kind of inertia and dogma at this point on Republicans to oppose the methane rule, he said in an interview.

Collins, who joined Democrats in blocking a GOP-led effort to overturn a similar Obama-era methane rule in 2017, said the new resolution would help fight climate change and “protect public health and the environment by restoring more stringent EPA standards that significantly reduce methane emissions.

Methane is significantly more powerful than carbon dioxide “and is extremely destructive to the climate,” Collins said.

Senator Shelley Moore Capito, RW.Va., said Democrats appear determined to demonize natural gas, even though the increase in natural gas production spurred by the hydraulic fracturing boom has actually helped cutbacks significant greenhouse gas emissions ” over the past decade.

Capito, the senior Republican on the Senate Environment Committee, said President Joe Biden succeeded in killing thousands of jobs and crippling the Americas’ energy industry with executive orders shortly after taking office. Biden’s moratorium on new oil and gas leases on federal lands and waters “is an economic, energy and national security disaster all at once,” she said.

This order brings America back from energy independence to reliance on foreign adversaries for energy countries that have much more lax environmental standards, ” Capito wrote in an editorial Monday in The Washington Times. She called the rental break part of an impending war on natural gas, a fossil fuel that contributes to global warming, albeit at a slower rate than coal or oil.

The forces against natural gas are growing, ” she said, adding that many Democrats and environmentalists also oppose coal or any other source of energy that is not blessed by the Green New Deal. . ”

Democrats have challenged this notion. The Green New Deal, a widely touted but non-binding proposal to divert the US economy from fossil fuels such as petroleum and coal and replace them with renewable sources such as wind and solar power, was approved neither by the House nor the Senate.

David Doniger, a clean energy expert at the Natural Resources Defense Council, said natural gas has significant leaks at every step of the production process, from drilling to transporting in pipelines.

Doniger called on the Trump administrations to cancel a free pass for oil and gas companies in the Americas to keep fleeing, ” adding: If you’re looking for quick relief from the worst effects of global warming, methane control is ahead off your list. ”

Repealing the Trump rule is not only beneficial in itself, Doniger said, but it will also send a strong signal that America is back on track in tackling climate change, “and this Congress wants the action is on the climate. “

Heinrich agreed, adding that the United States must strengthen its credibility on the global climate change stage after four years of inaction and hostility to climate policy under Trump.

It’s a great opportunity to build momentum as Congress reviews Biden’s $ 2.3 trillion infrastructure plan later this year, Heinrich said. The plan targets nearly $ 1 trillion in climate and clean energy spending, including 500,000 electric vehicle charging stations, a significant expansion of solar and wind power, and the development of technologies to capture and store the carbon pollution from coal-fired power plants.

Heinrich noted that Congress’ approval of the methane rule would also help Biden at the global climate change meeting, scheduled for November in Glasgow, Scotland. The votes would tell other countries that we are not just joining (the Paris climate agreement), but that we will rule the world on climate, ” he said.

