PM calls for formula to cancel circular debt – Journal





ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday called on the Ministries of Finance and Energy to sit down together and work out a formula to withdraw the massive Rs 900 billion circular debt in the electricity sector without impose additional load on electricity consumers.

Presiding over a cabinet meeting, the prime minister expressed fears that the circular debt could increase to Rs 1.5 trillion by 2023.

The Prime Minister has asked the Ministries of Finance and Energy to find a way to get rid of the problem of capacity charges without increasing the electricity tariff, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said in a statement. press conference.

He said that due to the ineffective policies of the previous government and 40 to 50 percent output, the excess electrical capacity charges at power plants had increased from 450 billion rupees to 900 billion rupees.

Minister says 11 PPIs are paid 600 billion rupees for 3300 MW

This means that the government has to pay 900 billion rupees to the companies producing electricity, whether or not we use the electricity. In 2023, which would be the year of the elections, capacity charges would reach 1.5 trillion rupees, resulting in an increase in the electricity tariff from 11.75 to 16.44 rupees per unit. The cost of unit power generation is Rs 22-23, he added.

Mr Chaudhry said that if the full cost of generating electricity had been passed on to consumers, the whole industry would have collapsed because of unaffordable energy.

The circular debt problem could be solved by shutting down inefficient power plants, he added. Some have already been closed and the rest will be closed by September 2022.

Likewise, the minister said, there were around 11 IPPs (independent power producers) producing around 3,300 megawatts of electricity, which was extremely expensive. We are giving 600 billion rupees to these PPIs. The government is in negotiations to purchase 11 PPIs so that these can also be closed in accordance with its policy.

The minister, however, said losses in power lines had increased from 18.3 percent to 17.8 percent despite an increase in the electricity tariff, which showed governments good performance.

Posted in Dawn on April 28, 2021

