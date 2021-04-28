Text size:

Partistic committees, governments and officials at all levels must respect knowledge, talent and creation, follow the law of scientific development and lobby for scientific and technological innovations and their transformation into productive forces,mentionnedChinese President Xi Jinping at a symposium for scientists in Beijing last year.

China recently doubled down on its bold and ambitious actionplanbecome a leader in scientific and technological innovationefive-year plan (2021-25) .It also has its eyes on semiconductors.

The availableResourcesthe 14theThe five-year plan suggests that recruiting foreign talent, both at home and abroad, will be a crucial political goal.

We need to implement a more open talent policy and build a high ground for scientific research and innovation that brings together excellent talent at home and abroad,saidChapter 6 of 14efive-year plan. The entire chapter is devoted to the topic of talent in the innovation economy.

We will strengthen the capacity of enterprises to do technological innovation, unleash the creativity of talents, and improve systems and mechanisms for making scientific and technological innovation,mentionnedChinese Premier Li Keqiang in March 2021.

Li Keqiang also added that China will explore science and technology immigration under the new plan. Xi Jinping had already relaunched the dual circulation strategy to leverage domestic capacity to further open up to global markets in 2015.

But the DonaldTrump administrationscountrysideagainst Huawei and several other policy decisions aimed at restricting China’s access to U.S. intellectual property has revealed a key vulnerability facing Beijing’s technological ambitions: talent or human resources.

Talent is the Achilles heel of Chinese technological ambitions.

A global talent and information program

China continued to pursue a strategy of innovation in addition to intellectual property secured by espionage activities. The example of the thousand talents program.

China’s overseas top talent recruitment program or Thousand Talent Program was launched in 2008 to partner with key foreign scientists and experts. A committee of the US Senate hasclaimsthis is one of 200 programs aimed at recruiting academics and foreign experts to secure strategic intellectual property.

An academic who signs a contract with the Thousand Talents program is supposed to jointly develop intellectual property with a Chinese institution. Chinese companies and state-owned enterprises have signed contracts under the program with experts from universities in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States and some countries in Europe.

The institution where the expert is employed may sometimes not even be aware of the existence of such a contract between its employee and the Chinese. The United States hasaccusedseveral people for not having disclosed their association with the Thousand Talents program.

Until 2018, the recruitment of foreign talent was carried out through the State Administration of Foreign Expert Affairs (SAFEA), which was an agency reporting directly to the State Council of China. The National People’s Congress decided to merge SAFEA with the Ministry of Science and Technology after allegations of intellectual property theft and espionage were directly addressed to the Chinese agency. SAFEA has been involved inrecruitmentAmerican scientist Noshir Gowadia, who allegedly shared missile technology with the Chinese agency.

China has since erased the Thousand Thousand Talent program from some of its government websites.

The other talent programs hire top researchers, scientists and engineers to work for companies in mainland China. But the country has had only limited success in convincing top talent to relocate their base to mainland China.

Shanghai has more than 215,000 foreign workers, representing 23.7% of the total population of foreign nationals working in China,according toto Chinese state media.

Innovators and experts linked to the hand

Despite common rhetoric, not all innovations in China are the result of intellectual property theft.

Chinese companies have become good at innovation, such as drone maker Da Jiang Innovations (DJI)exemplifies. But these companies rely heavily on international talent to deliver and improve their products.

Even Huawei is reconfiguring its business strategy with a focus on cloud computing, smart cars and other software services. Huawei haslaunchedan operating system called Harmony OS to reduce dependence on the Googles Android operating system. With Huaweis’ foray into the software world comes a surmountable challenge, including the need to attract top talent to develop and improve their services. Widespread use of Apple and Google has been made possible by a developer ecosystem that has supported the growth.

I think Chinese developers are doing development work with one hand tied behind their back,mentionnedDC Collier, founder of a Shanghai-based start-up, in an interview withTechnologyIn Asia.

TikTok and other companies that have entered the global tech landscape have been able to develop applications with a global network of offices. The general suspicion about how Chinese companies operate around the world has made it difficult to recruit talent.

Xi Jinping has sought to impose strict control over the private sector by creating party committee branches within private companies.

Party leadership is the fundamental political guarantee of progress in the cause of scientific innovation with Chinese characteristics, Xi Jinping mentionned in 2018.

therecent surveyin Jack Mas AntGroupfinancials shows that Xi Jinping can take on local giants if necessary.

Tsinghua University recentlyada new department focused on semiconductor research to train semiconductor engineers. Developing a local semiconductor industry and reducing dependence on foreign suppliers is one of the recommendations of the 14efive-year plan.

China has had success with a strategy that combines industrial espionage and recruiting talent to acquire strategic intellectual property. But to repeat the success of this strategy will be very difficult.

China then finds itself with nationally trained experts with little interaction with the outside world. The way forward for China’s rise in the science and technology supply chain seems a bit tricky.

The author is a freelance columnist and journalist. He was previously a Chinese media reporter for the BBC World Service. Opinions are personal.

(Edited by Neera Majumdar)

