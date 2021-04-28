COVID-19: What you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic on April 27





This daily roundup brings you a selection of the latest news and updates on the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, along with tips and tools to help you stay informed and protected.

Headlines: US to share AstraZeneca vaccine doses; WHO warning on routine vaccinations; New daily cases in India remain above 300,000. 1. How COVID-19 is affecting the world Confirmed cases of COVID-19 topped 147.8 million worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University. The number of confirmed deaths stands at more than 3.12 million. Over 1.03 billion vaccination doses have been administered around the world, according to Our World in Data. New daily cases of COVID-19 remain above 300,000 in India, Reuters reports. 2,771 new deaths were also reported on Tuesday. Japan is about to open a mass vaccination center in Tokyo next month, officials said today. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced a "Full lock" from Thursday, this will force the Turks to remain largely at home until at least May 17. The army and the Red Cross will be dispatched to the Canadian province of Ontario in the midst of a increase in hospitalizations related to COVID-19, announced yesterday the Minister of Public Security of the country. New COVID-19 cases fell 16% in the United States last week to around 409,000. This represents the biggest drop in new weekly cases since February, according to a Reuters analysis. Egyptian regulators approved Chinese Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use. The European Union has announced that it legal action against AstraZeneca, reports the BBC. The European Commission has said it is suing the vaccine maker for failing to honor its supply contract and not having a "reliable" plan to ensure timely deliveries. AstraZeneca said the action was "without merit". New cases of COVID-19 confirmed every day per million people in some countries. Image: Our world in data 2. WHO warning on immunization programs The World Health Organization marked the launch of World Immunization Week by warning of the impact of COVID-19 pandemic in routine immunization programs. "New data from WHO shows that following COVID-19, 60 vaccination campaigns are currently on hold in 50 countries," Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a press briefing. "This means that approximately 228 million children are currently vulnerable to fatal vaccine-preventable diseases such as measles, yellow fever and polio." Gaps in immunization coverage are already having an impact, he said, with severe measles outbreaks seen in countries like Pakistan, Yemen and the Democratic Republic of the Congo. 3. United States to share AstraZeneca vaccine doses The White House announced that the United States would share up to 60 million doses of its Oxford / AstraZeneca vaccine supply, reports the BBC. Doses will begin to be distributed in the coming weeks when the Food and Drug Administration completes its safety review. The jab is not yet approved for use in the United States, but the country has a stockpile of doses. President Joe Biden had previously pledged to share around four million doses of the vaccine with neighbors in Canada and Mexico – where the vaccine is already approved.







