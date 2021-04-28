Sugar scam investigation at stake – Pakistan





LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) is likely to launch a new investigation into the multibillion rupee sugar scam after the dismissal of the head of the investigation team that instituted the first reports of information (FIR) against ex-Pakistan ruling chief Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), Jahangir Khan Tareen and other sugar barons.

After the dismissal of the head of the sugar scams investigative team, FIA Lahore director Muhammad Rizwan, all action against those appointed in the FIR has practically come to a halt, at least for now, has said. an official source told Dawn on Tuesday.

So far, Mr. Rizwan has not received a written order regarding his removal. He was told verbally from the summit that he had been separated from the investigation into the sugar scandal, he said, adding that the government had yet to appoint a new team leader. investigation.

FIA additional director Abu Bakar Khuda Bakhsh denied reports that he had been appointed to the head. I am not appointed as the head of the sugar scam team as no notification has been issued in this regard, Mr Bakhsh told Dawn.

Meanwhile, the official source said the new team leader is likely to revisit the investigation so far and launch a new investigation into some aspects of the scam.

Mr Rizwan’s impeachment was the main demand of former PTI secretary general Jahangir Tareen and the lawmakers who backed him. Mr. Tareen had demanded the formation of a new team free from the influence of Prime Minister Shahzad Akbars’ adviser.

PTI MP Raja Riaz, who acts as a spokesperson for the more than 30 lawmakers backing Mr Tareen, told a private TV station that Prime Minister Imran Khan told their group that the leader of the FIA investigative team, Rizwan, had been removed from office and that Shahzad Akbar would have no role. in overseeing the sugar scam investigation. Senator Ali Zafar would oversee the investigation now, he added.

Launching a new investigation or moving slowly on this matter means indirectly benefiting those named in FIRs as well as those against whom evidence has surfaced, the source said, adding that when Mr. Tareen and his son Ali appear for a trial extension of their provisional bond. At the next hearing on May 3, the FIA ​​intends to ask for their bail to be canceled by submitting more evidence against them.

According to the investigation into the sugar scam so far, the FIA ​​claims to have registered FIRs against more than 30 sweets, including the one in which Federal Minister Khusro Bakhtiar and members of his family have significant stakes. An investigation against Mr Bakhtiar for allegedly accumulating assets worth billions of dollars as a public office holder is also underway with the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore.

FIRs were also recorded against PML-N chairman Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz, sugar mill officials from two news houses after their alleged links to sugar price manipulators (satta agents) surfaced. , according to the FIA ​​report. The FIA ​​had also registered prosecutions against 40 satta agents.

Last month, the agency claimed to have detected Rs 110 billion in revenue from the sugar mafia over the past year through speculative pricing. We were taking further action against the powerful sugar barons and satta agents when the FIA ​​came under immense pressure from the top, which could have the effect of affecting the investigation, an official said. and added that an FIR against Chaudhry Sugar Mills – in which Maryam Nawaz, vice president of PML-N, has a stake – has also been reserved for its alleged links to the satta mafia.

Since many influential people, including those from the two media houses in question, are apparently involved, the FIA ​​has faced pressure since the start of the investigation, the official said.

Under Mr Rizwan’s leadership, the FIA ​​also registered lawsuits against Tareen, his son Ali, Shehbaz and his sons Hamza and Suleman in November in connection with the sugar scam on charges of money laundering. money, fraud and the like. The Tareen and Shehbaz families face 5 billion rupees and 25 billion rupees of money laundering and fraud charges, respectively.

Posted in Dawn on April 28, 2021

