Donald Trump ridicules the 2021 Oscars amid record ratings





Donald Trump slammed the 2021 Oscars amid record ratings in a statement Tuesday. He suggested referring to the show exclusively as an Oscars and hiring a host. Trump said the "politically correct", "boring" show should revert to its old "formula."

Donald Trump criticized the 93rd Academy Awards in a statement released Tuesday, proposing many methods to improve the award ceremony after receiving record marks.

The former president’s suggestions included dropping the term “Oscars” and referring to the awards ceremony exclusively as the Oscars, hiring a charismatic host, and making the show less “politically”. correct and boring ”.

“What used to be called the Oscars, and now called the ‘Oscars,’ a much smaller and elegant name had the lowest TV ratings in recorded history, even much lower than last year. , which set another record, “the statement said. of the former president begins.

He continues: “If they continue with the current ridiculous formula, it will only get worse if it is possible. Go back 15 years, look at the formula they then used, change the name to THE ACADEMY AWARDS , don’t be so politically correct and boring, and do it right. ALSO, BRING A GREAT HOST. “

Trump ended the statement by saying that the “TV people” are using the Oscars to “promote” the Democratic Party and “overturn Tories and Republicans.”

Donald Trump was the 45th president. Alex Edelman / AFP via Getty Images

The Oscars, which aired Sunday from Union Station in Los Angeles and the Dolby Theater without an animator for the third year in a row, drew an audience of 10.3 million viewers, according to Nielsen.

There has been a steady decline in viewership in recent years, but Deadline’s Dominic Patten reports that this year’s show was both the least-watched and the lowest-rated Oscar ceremony in history.

Throughout the show, several personalities have spoken of racial inequality and police brutality. Regina King opened the night by mentioning Derek Chauvin’s verdict, while Travon Free and Martin Desmond Roe wore jackets bearing the names of black individuals killed by police, including Duante Wright and Tamir Rice.

Trump wasn’t the only conservative expert who thought Sunday’s show was too “politically correct.” Fox News host Tomi Lahren spent time hitting the Oscars the next day.

“For my part, I had and have no desire to watch these Trump-bothered Hollywood liberals on their soapboxes with an unnecessary and bogus signal of virtue,” she said in a statement. segment on “Final Thoughts”.

Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) April 27, 2021

Before releasing his statement on Tuesday, Trump was a vocal critic of Hollywood’s biggest awards show.

After Bong-Joon Ho’s “Parasite” became the first non-English film in history to win Best Picture in 2020, he mocked the South Korean film at one of his political rallies.

“The winner is a film from South Korea! What was that? We have enough problems with South Korea with trade. Plus they give them the best film of the year. “Was it good? I don’t know,” he said.

Trump added: “Can we recover ‘Gone with the Wind’ please?”

Claudia Koerner (@ClaudiaKoerner) February 21, 2020

Gone with the Wind, a film that won the Best Picture award in 1940, has since been re-examined for its “racist portrayals” of the pre-war South.

The film was temporarily withdrawn from HBO Max in 2020 after “12 Years a Slave” writer John Ridley wrote an essay in the Los Angeles Times about the “painful stereotypes” perpetuated in the film.

HBO Max replayed the film on its platform weeks later with additional videos adding historical context.

