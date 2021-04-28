Mas Nadiem Makarim, Pak Jokowi wants to give him additional missions, you know!





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) will stir or reshuffle cabinet today, Wednesday (4/28/2021). One of the ministers to be appointed is Nadiem Makarim. Nadiem Makarim is currently Minister of Education and Culture. This afternoon, Jokowi will inaugurate Nadiem Makarim as Minister of Education, Culture, Research and Technology. This means that Nadiemkini’s tasks are increasing. The election of Nadiem to this post is a consequence of the nomenclature changes of a number of ministries proposed by Jokowi. Jokowi merged Kemenristek into Kemendikbud, whose first name will be the general management. Nadiem Makarim’s name became known after successfully raising Go-Jek. Now company Start has been transformed into decacorn. Nadiem Anwar Makarim was born in Singapore on April 4, 1984 to the three of Nono Anwar Makarim and Atika Algadri. He completed Basic and Lower Secondary Education (SMP) in Jakarta. After that, he continued his high school education in Singapore. In addition, Nadiem continued his studies at Brown University in the United States, with a specialization in international relations. Then entered Harvard University to take an MBA (MasterBusinessAdministration) After completing his studies, Nadiem Makarim returned to Indonesia. He had worked for three companies, namely McKinsey & Company, Zalora Indonesia and Kartuku. In October 2010, Nadiem and his two friends, Kevin Aluwi and Machaelangelo Moran founded PT Karya Anak Bangsa who has platform Come on Jek. Ide awal Start This makes it easier for people to obtain motorcycle taxi services. online. In the hands of these three friends, Go-Jek turned into great app or a great app that provides various services on one platform. Currently, Gojek provides services that ordinary people need. When it was still led by Nadiem Makarim. Go-Jek has also managed to expand to Southeast Asian countries such as Singapore, Vietnam, Thailand. Even then, Go-Jek claimed to have over 2 million partner drivers (driver). Then in 2019, Nadiem Makarim was one of the names chosen by Jokowi to become a member of the Advanced Indonesia Cabinet. Nadiem Makarim holds the post of Minister of Education and Culture. “Big data it is important for the future. This is why I chose Mas Nadiem Makarim. Need people who really understand how to implement existing innovations, be courageous out of the box, do not dare to be routine, not monotonous, ”said Jokowi, about the reasons why he chose Nadiem Makarim. From now on, Nadiem Makarim will once again receive Jokowi’s confidence to take control of the Minister of Education, Culture, Research and Technology. How did he do it? We will just wait. [Gambas:Video CNBC] (Dance Cha Cha)



