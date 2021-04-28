Pak election body rejects Imran Khan government’s call to block document exposing party’s foreign funding





ANI | Updated: April 28, 2021 11:19 AM IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], April 28 (ANI): The Pakistan Election Commission (ECP) commission of inquiry on Tuesday rejected a request filed by Pakistani government Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led by Imran Khan to reconsider the decision of the electoral body to allow separate party leader Akbar S Babar had access to documents relating to the ruling party’s foreign funding case, and also banned auditors from using laptops while examining documents related to the ruling party’s case. foreign funding, The Express Tribune reported. The committee barred Babar’s audit team from using laptops during the proceedings. because he was allowed to examine the documents only in the presence of the members of the body and refused permission to take them into possession. The head of the separate PTI then filed a petition with the ECP against the committee’s decision. arguing that how listeners would write such a huge amount of data if laptop use was not allowed, The Express Tribune reported. “It is not possible to take all the notes by hand and notebooks were for convenience.” The committee was hearing the PTI’s request for an investigation into the accounts of political parties.

Earlier this year, the PTI lawyer submitted “full details” of the party’s funding to the commission of inquiry and expressed hope that the ruling party would be “honorably acquitted” in the case. On the other hand, the petitioner Babar raised objections to the investigation. The review committee said the panel wished to settle the matter in a hurry. It alleged that the inquiry committee was trying to “protect” the ruling party and added that the PCE had also expressed no confidence in him in the past. announced that he would write a book on the action taken by the oversight committee. Earlier in September 2020, the CEP dismissed the monitoring group’s report against the PTI as “incomplete.” The committee, headed by the Director General (Law) of PEC, was formed in March 2018 to complete the audit of PTI accounts for the period 2009-13 within one month. His tenure was later extended. The June 2, 2020 PCE gave the committee a deadline for submitting the report by August 17. The committee subsequently concluded the review on August 13, The Express Tribune reported. 2014, when filed by founding party member Akbar S Babar Babar alleged serious financial irregularities in ruling party accounts, including illegal funding sources, concealment of bank accounts in the country and abroad, money laundering and the use of private bank accounts of PTIs used as a front to receive illegal donations from the Middle East. (ANI)

