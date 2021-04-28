News

It is inevitable in life that you will meet a certain number of people.

< class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:53.3605%"/> Boris Johnson is congratulated by his father Stanley Johnson after giving his opening speech on the last day of the Conservative Party’s annual conference in Manchester in 2019 (Photo: Stefan Rousseau / pool / AFP via Getty Images)

Some of these people will be remembered while others will not. There are very few of us whose memories are elephantine enough to recall all of those we graze our shoulders with over the years. Indeed, the elephants themselves sometimes forget the strange knowledge of water points.

Yet most of us remember and can be fairly specific about the ones we have. do not meet. And while it is not good to talk about those we have met, it is rightly frowned upon, it is not forbidden to mention those we do not know.

In fact, it is commendable to confess that you have never met someone. True erasures go so far as to deny having met people they have actually met. Sometimes they take it to the extreme and deny meeting people they are actually married to, which is a little silly, albeit very modest, and therefore very honorable.

I have never met Mr Johnson, who is currently Prime Minister, and seems to be in the press at the moment for one reason or another. I also haven’t met Mr Cummings, who recently wrote about Mr Johnson in his blog, and therefore probably met him (in the past).

Indeed, MM. Johnson and Cummings worked in the same building, I’m told, although that doesn’t necessarily mean they met. It is quite possible to work in the same building as someone else and not meet them. Stranger things have happened.

Now that you mention Mr Johnson, I could mention that I met his father once. While people don’t like to drop a name, it’s perfectly okay to mention the fact that you’ve already met someone’s father.

< class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:66.65%"/> Vladimir Putin’s eyes seemed to light up as he spoke to Alexander McCall Smith (Photo: Alexei Danichev / Sputnik / Kremlin pool photo via AP)

Saying “Je kent his father is not considered pretentious in fact, it is seen as a positive nod towards the principle that the great poppies, or the great thistles, perhaps, should be reduced to their proper size. To suggest that someone has a father is to stress the fact that no one should surpass themselves and not everyone, even those in a high position, was once so high.

I met Mr Johnson’s father very briefly on some of the stairs. He was going one way and I was going another. We had a brief conversation, the details of which I can’t remember, but which might have something to do with the stairs. This was long before Mr Johnson lived in his current apartment which they said was in need of updating. But that’s another question: many apartments of people could do with a lick of paint.

But since you brought up Mr Johnson, I thought I might mention that I once met Mr Putin. I did not invent. I met Mr. Poutine a few years ago at an event organized by people I knew. Well, I didn’t really know them, but they had organized this anyway and I was probably invited by mistake.

I had a ten minute conversation with Mr. Putin (Vladimir) through an interpreter whom I had never met. I don’t remember what we talked about, but I don’t think it was very important to Mr Poutine, whose eyes were glazed shortly after our presentation. He was very polite, and other than his glassy eyes, there was nothing to indicate that he wasn’t enjoying our meeting.

I did not meet Mr. Berlusconi in Naples, although I almost met him. I was in Naples years ago when I was on a committee that met there. In those pre-Zoom days, committees loved to meet in romantic towns if they all could for professional reasons, of course.

The members of this particular committee, on which I sat, probably by mistake, were all accommodated in a very large Neapolitan hotel, called something like Il Hotel Grande, such was its grandeur. The meeting organizers must have been given a special rate for the conference, so they were able to put all of us, who weren’t at all tall, in this hotel normally reserved for adults.

I had a large room with several armchairs and a balcony. The balcony overlooked a square in which various Neapolitans strolled in that elegant way Italians have of strolling in the evening. They call this walk, if successful, a bella passeggiata, not to be confused with bel paese, which is a cheese.

Which reminds me of the apocryphal story of someone who asked for a glass of prosciutto in a bar in Florence. This charming story is another matter, and there is nothing wrong with trying to use those of Italian in Italy. Anyone could mistake prosciutto for prosecco. Who among us has not done this?

Anyway, I was there in my Neapolitan hotel room when I realized that there were two surly-looking guys sitting on chairs placed in front of the door to the next room. They looked at me very suspiciously when I went downstairs for breakfast, and even more suspiciously when I returned.

It was as if they knew I had taken an extra roll from the buffet and brought it back into the room, which I think you are allowed to do, although some have a different point of view. We can come back another day to this problem of moral philosophy.

I noticed that there were empty trays left outside the room, as is the case in hotels with room service. There were plates and an empty bottle of prosciutto. Later that day I asked if anyone important had stayed at the hotel and was told that Mr. Berlusconi was there. The men outside were his bodyguards. If they hadn’t been there, of course, I might have had the chance to meet Mr. Berlusconi.

The point of this story is to show that life can be exciting. I never met Tantalus, by the way, although I guess he was a Watsonian and played Myreside before returning to Greece. His failure was an indiscretion, which is never desirable under any circumstances, and about which, rightly, nothing more should be said.

